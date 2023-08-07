Bhubaneswar Diary | Shah-Naveen bonhomie: What to do, what not to do turmoil in state BJP

By Express News Service

Shah-Naveen bonhomie: What to do, what not to do turmoil in state BJP

Perplexed over the speed at which the political landscape of the state is changing, more so, after the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a senior BJP leader told Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan that many in the party like him are now confused. The whisper over a secret understanding between the BJP and BJD has now become louder after Shah showered praises on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. A former MLA who switched over to BJP before the 2019 election and is aspiring for a party ticket in the Assembly election put this question to Pradhan on their way to Bhubaneswar Railway Station where the latter was to catch a train to Sambalpur on Saturday evening. As he did not get any response from Pradhan, the leader again said that not only him but thousands of BJP workers are anxiously waiting for the air to be cleared. “Why I say this is because the perception at the ground is not in favour of BJP as people think we are having a shadowboxing with the ruling BJD,” said the former MLA. About to alight from his vehicle, Pradhan gave a very crisp reply. “I am sure you are winning the election and we are forming the next government,” Pradhan said much to the bewilderment of the party colleague. He would not be sure of the BJP coming to power in the state, but it was comforting to get assurance of a party ticket.

~ Bijoy Pradhan

Assembly Speaker: None in BJD ready to take the chair as polls loom

It has been nearly three months since the post of Speaker is vacant in the state. But the ruling dispensation seems not bothered about this issue as it is busy in other matters relating to the preparations for the ensuing polls in 2024. The Deputy Speaker has been made the in-charge Speaker to take care of the routine formalities of the administration. However, the reason behind the prolonged vacancy seems to be somewhere else. Names of four senior BJD legislators were doing the rounds as possible candidate. But sources in the ruling party revealed that no senior legislator is willing fill the gap for such a short period as the next election is only 10 months away. After taking over as the Speaker, the constituency work will suffer and the incumbent cannot participate in party matters directly. As parallel power centres in the ruling party have sprung up in almost every constituency, nobody is willing to take a chance. Last heard, a senior leader has agreed to be the Speaker only if he is assured of a ticket for the next election. With the monsoon session only three weeks away, one will have to wait to see who among the senior leaders agrees to take up the mantle.

~Bijay Chaki

Vacancies galore: Window of opportunity opens for DHSE

When it comes to grabbing an opportunity, the directorate of higher secondary education (DHSE) appears to be a step ahead of other government agencies. A few recent developments indicate so. When the admission process for Class XI in 2023-24 was about to end by July 27, the DHSE extended the spot admission date till August 3 citing rough weather conditions. Still it came under criticism for over 1.3 lakh vacant seats in the higher secondary schools. Before it could look for any other move to fill the seats, reports popped up that there were certain discrepancies in the spot admission process, the final phase of enrollment, which deprived a number of unreserved meritorious students from taking admission. As soon as the matter came to light, the directorate was quick enough to jump to the occasion, making an announcement to keep the admission window open for such students. Officials were also happy that this may also help them to fill up some of the seats and bring down the vacancy which at present stands at a staggering 26 per cent. “There wouldn’t have been a better time for the DHSE to extend the admission process that will turn out to be a win-win situation for all,” quipped a school principal.

~Sudarsan Maharana

Shah-Naveen bonhomie: What to do, what not to do turmoil in state BJP Perplexed over the speed at which the political landscape of the state is changing, more so, after the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a senior BJP leader told Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan that many in the party like him are now confused. The whisper over a secret understanding between the BJP and BJD has now become louder after Shah showered praises on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. A former MLA who switched over to BJP before the 2019 election and is aspiring for a party ticket in the Assembly election put this question to Pradhan on their way to Bhubaneswar Railway Station where the latter was to catch a train to Sambalpur on Saturday evening. As he did not get any response from Pradhan, the leader again said that not only him but thousands of BJP workers are anxiously waiting for the air to be cleared. “Why I say this is because the perception at the ground is not in favour of BJP as people think we are having a shadowboxing with the ruling BJD,” said the former MLA. About to alight from his vehicle, Pradhan gave a very crisp reply. “I am sure you are winning the election and we are forming the next government,” Pradhan said much to the bewilderment of the party colleague. He would not be sure of the BJP coming to power in the state, but it was comforting to get assurance of a party ticket. ~ Bijoy Pradhan Assembly Speaker: None in BJD ready to take the chair as polls loom It has been nearly three months since the post of Speaker is vacant in the state. But the ruling dispensation seems not bothered about this issue as it is busy in other matters relating to the preparations for the ensuing polls in 2024. The Deputy Speaker has been made the in-charge Speaker to take care of the routine formalities of the administration. However, the reason behind the prolonged vacancy seems to be somewhere else. Names of four senior BJD legislators were doing the rounds as possible candidate. But sources in the ruling party revealed that no senior legislator is willing fill the gap for such a short period as the next election is only 10 months away. After taking over as the Speaker, the constituency work will suffer and the incumbent cannot participate in party matters directly. As parallel power centres in the ruling party have sprung up in almost every constituency, nobody is willing to take a chance. Last heard, a senior leader has agreed to be the Speaker only if he is assured of a ticket for the next election. With the monsoon session only three weeks away, one will have to wait to see who among the senior leaders agrees to take up the mantle. ~Bijay Chaki Vacancies galore: Window of opportunity opens for DHSE When it comes to grabbing an opportunity, the directorate of higher secondary education (DHSE) appears to be a step ahead of other government agencies. A few recent developments indicate so. When the admission process for Class XI in 2023-24 was about to end by July 27, the DHSE extended the spot admission date till August 3 citing rough weather conditions. Still it came under criticism for over 1.3 lakh vacant seats in the higher secondary schools. Before it could look for any other move to fill the seats, reports popped up that there were certain discrepancies in the spot admission process, the final phase of enrollment, which deprived a number of unreserved meritorious students from taking admission. As soon as the matter came to light, the directorate was quick enough to jump to the occasion, making an announcement to keep the admission window open for such students. Officials were also happy that this may also help them to fill up some of the seats and bring down the vacancy which at present stands at a staggering 26 per cent. “There wouldn’t have been a better time for the DHSE to extend the admission process that will turn out to be a win-win situation for all,” quipped a school principal. ~Sudarsan Maharanagoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });