Home States Odisha

Bhubaneswar Diary | Shah-Naveen bonhomie: What to do, what not to do turmoil in state BJP

The deputy Speaker has been made the in-charge Speaker to take care of the routine formalities of the administration.

Published: 07th August 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Shah-Naveen bonhomie: What to do, what not to do turmoil in state BJP
Perplexed over the speed at which the political landscape of the state is changing, more so, after the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a senior BJP leader told Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan that many in the party like him are now confused. The whisper over a secret understanding between the BJP and BJD has now become louder after Shah showered praises on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. A former MLA who switched over to BJP before the 2019 election and is aspiring for a party ticket in the Assembly election put this question to Pradhan on their way to Bhubaneswar Railway Station where the latter was to catch a train to Sambalpur on Saturday evening. As he did not get any response from Pradhan, the leader again said that not only him but thousands of BJP workers are anxiously waiting for the air to be cleared. “Why I say this is because the perception at the ground is not in favour of BJP as people think we are having a shadowboxing with the ruling BJD,” said the former MLA. About to alight from his vehicle, Pradhan gave a very crisp reply. “I am sure you are winning the election and we are forming the next government,” Pradhan said much to the bewilderment of the party colleague. He would not be sure of the BJP coming to power in the state, but it was comforting to get assurance of a party ticket.
 ~ Bijoy Pradhan

Assembly Speaker: None in BJD ready to take the chair as polls loom
It has been nearly three months since the post of Speaker is vacant in the state. But the ruling dispensation seems not bothered about this issue as it is busy in other matters relating to the preparations for the ensuing polls in 2024. The Deputy Speaker has been made the in-charge Speaker to take care of the routine formalities of the administration. However, the reason behind the prolonged vacancy seems to be somewhere else. Names of four senior BJD legislators were doing the rounds as possible candidate. But sources in the ruling party revealed that no senior legislator is willing fill the gap for such a short period as the next election is only 10 months away. After taking over as the Speaker, the constituency work will suffer and the incumbent cannot participate in party matters directly. As parallel power centres in the ruling party have sprung up in almost every constituency, nobody is willing to take a chance. Last heard, a senior leader has agreed to be the Speaker only if he is assured of a ticket for the next election. With the monsoon session only three weeks away, one will have to wait to see who among the senior leaders agrees to take up the mantle.
~Bijay Chaki

Vacancies galore: Window of opportunity opens for DHSE
When it comes to grabbing an opportunity, the directorate of higher secondary education (DHSE) appears to be a step ahead of other government agencies. A few recent developments indicate so. When the admission process for Class XI in 2023-24 was about to end by July 27, the DHSE extended the spot admission date till August 3 citing rough weather conditions. Still it came under criticism for over 1.3 lakh vacant seats in the higher secondary schools. Before it could look for any other move to fill the seats, reports popped up that there were certain discrepancies in the spot admission process, the final phase of enrollment, which deprived a number of unreserved meritorious students from taking admission. As soon as the matter came to light, the directorate was quick enough to jump to the occasion, making an announcement to keep the admission window open for such students. Officials were also happy that this may also help them to fill up some of the seats and bring down the vacancy which at present stands at a staggering 26 per cent. “There wouldn’t have been a better time for the DHSE to extend the admission process that will turn out to be a win-win situation for all,” quipped a school principal.
~Sudarsan Maharana

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Dharmendra Pradhan Naveen Patnaik BJP BJD DHSE
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp