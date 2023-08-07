BJD will form next government in Odisha: Prasanna Acharya

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid talks of BJD-BJP bonhomie during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Odisha, national spokesperson of the regional outfit and senior leader Prasanna Acharya said BJD will form the next government in the state.

Reiterating BJP will be the main opponent of BJD in Odisha, Acharya made it clear that there is no understanding with the BJP as is being made out after Shah’s recent visit to the state. BJD is always prepared for elections and the fight will be with BJP in Odisha, he added. Referring to talks of early elections in state, Acharya said BJD is always prepared.

“We are always prepared even if the elections are held tomorrow,” he said adding there is no question of BJD ceding ground to any rival political party. Even though the stock of Congress seems to be increasing in other places of the country, in Odisha it is going downward, Acharya said adding the performance of BJD will be better in the ensuing Lok Sabha as well as Assembly elections.

“How can there be an understanding between the ruling and principal opposition political party. Whatever steps Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is taking are for the interest of the state,” he added.

