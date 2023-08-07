Cyber crime helpline becomes operational 24X7 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To facilitate immediate reporting of online fraud, Odisha’s cyber crime helpline number - 1930 has been made operational 24X7. The helpline was earlier operational only during office hours but the victims can now lodge a complaint anytime, said the Crime Branch (CB) on Sunday.

Sources said by August-end the helpline will have 10 parallel phone lines as against the one currently. There will be around 30 operatives and senior officers present to supervise them. The helpline was earlier functional between 10 am and 6 pm.

The agency has requested the citizens that if they fall prey to cyber frauds, they should dial 1930 without any delay. Swift reaction (golden time) is the key to prevent money from getting siphoned off by fraudsters. The complainant/victim will be asked for some relevant information by the helpline operatives who are trained police personnel, said the CB.

Soon after, a complaint will be generated on the portal and the process to block the bank accounts of the cyber fraudsters launched. The CB is of the opinion that if victims report the fraud immediately, the money getting transferred to the swindlers’ accounts can be prevented to a large extent.

In case the money is already transferred, it can be reverted back to the victim’s account if the complaint is lodged without any delay. As per the information shared by the victims, the telephone numbers of the cyber criminals can also be blocked to stop their further misuse.

DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal had reviewed the functioning of the Cyber Crime unit of CID-CB including 1930 helpline number over three months back. During the meeting, Bansal had approved the enhancement of manpower of the Cyber Crime unit and the helpline number.

In 2021, National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal was launched and dial 1930 facility set up in Odisha to report financial cyber crimes over voice call. The helpline, managed by the CB, had succeeded in getting back over Rs 1.56 crore which was fraudulently collected from victims. Besides, the officials had also managed to prevent siphoning off of more than Rs 3.94 crore.

The CB has planned to add more phone lines and enhance the number of caller agents at 1930 helpline centre so that the people do not have to wait for a longer period.

