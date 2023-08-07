'Don’t fall into the ‘friendly relation’ trap laid by BJD', Shah tells party leaders

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the bonhomie between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday added fuel to the talk of a new political understanding between BJP and BJD in the state, the former national president of the saffron party was quick to dismiss the speculation and exhorted the leaders and cadre to leave no stone unturned to defeat the regional outfit in the elections.

Soon after the official function where Shah showered lavish praise on Naveen and the latter reciprocated with appreciation of the Modi government, the Union Home Minister held a joint meeting of the state BJP functionaries, MLAs, MPs and members of the core committee here. He gave them a month’s time to complete the process of restructuring of organisational apparatus and prepare a strategy roadmap for the next elections.

“The strategy must clearly articulate your vision and goals. You need to create an implementation plan to execute this strategy and its key outcomes must be achieved within a timeline,” Shah told the party leaders. Two senior leaders and MPs reportedly told Shah that there was a lot of confusion among party leaders and workers about the relationship with BJD at the central level.

Shah reportedly asked, “Who gave you the impression that the BJP has a friendly relationship with BJD and not keen to fight it out? All I can say is that you are caught in the trap laid by the BJD. They have succeeded in their game by creating confusion in your mind. Don’t fall into the trap and waste your time and energy in their mind game.”

To further dispel the speculation, Shah said many Union ministers visited Odisha as part of their Lok Sabha Pravas (public outreach) programme and on completion of the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in office. The other objective of such visits was to boost the morale of the party cadre and keep them engaged, he said. Shah said, he was open to frank discussion with the state organisation.

“You ask me anything that is in your mind without any hesitation. I know you are very apprehensive that something may go wrong if you ask me unpleasant questions. Just think I am one among you and shoot your questions. I am ready to answer. I expect same thing from you,” he said. Not many questions were asked though.

To alleviate apprehensions of the leaders and workers, Shah said the party will extend all support to take the fight to the BJD. “Has the central party ever neglected the state so far as election funding is concerned? If not then why such pessimistic ideas are being harboured by the party workers,” he asked.

“For winning election, everyone has to put hard efforts. The central party and its top leaders will extend a helping hand only. Don’t think that they will win election for you,” he said. During his last two visits to the state, national BJP president JP Nadda had also launched a scathing attack on the state government. He had termed the BJD government most corrupt.

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the bonhomie between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday added fuel to the talk of a new political understanding between BJP and BJD in the state, the former national president of the saffron party was quick to dismiss the speculation and exhorted the leaders and cadre to leave no stone unturned to defeat the regional outfit in the elections. Soon after the official function where Shah showered lavish praise on Naveen and the latter reciprocated with appreciation of the Modi government, the Union Home Minister held a joint meeting of the state BJP functionaries, MLAs, MPs and members of the core committee here. He gave them a month’s time to complete the process of restructuring of organisational apparatus and prepare a strategy roadmap for the next elections. “The strategy must clearly articulate your vision and goals. You need to create an implementation plan to execute this strategy and its key outcomes must be achieved within a timeline,” Shah told the party leaders. Two senior leaders and MPs reportedly told Shah that there was a lot of confusion among party leaders and workers about the relationship with BJD at the central level.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Shah reportedly asked, “Who gave you the impression that the BJP has a friendly relationship with BJD and not keen to fight it out? All I can say is that you are caught in the trap laid by the BJD. They have succeeded in their game by creating confusion in your mind. Don’t fall into the trap and waste your time and energy in their mind game.” To further dispel the speculation, Shah said many Union ministers visited Odisha as part of their Lok Sabha Pravas (public outreach) programme and on completion of the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in office. The other objective of such visits was to boost the morale of the party cadre and keep them engaged, he said. Shah said, he was open to frank discussion with the state organisation. “You ask me anything that is in your mind without any hesitation. I know you are very apprehensive that something may go wrong if you ask me unpleasant questions. Just think I am one among you and shoot your questions. I am ready to answer. I expect same thing from you,” he said. Not many questions were asked though. To alleviate apprehensions of the leaders and workers, Shah said the party will extend all support to take the fight to the BJD. “Has the central party ever neglected the state so far as election funding is concerned? If not then why such pessimistic ideas are being harboured by the party workers,” he asked. “For winning election, everyone has to put hard efforts. The central party and its top leaders will extend a helping hand only. Don’t think that they will win election for you,” he said. During his last two visits to the state, national BJP president JP Nadda had also launched a scathing attack on the state government. He had termed the BJD government most corrupt.