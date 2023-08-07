Home States Odisha

Drinking water woes for Odisha villagers hit by deluge

Published: 07th August 2023

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Unavailability of clean drinking water has emerged as a major concern for residents of flood-affected villages in several blocks of the coastal district. With hand pumps submerged in floodwater, many villages of Marsaghai, Garadapur, Aul, Pattamundai, Rajnagar and Rajkanika blocks are struggling to access safe water.  

The water crisis has become acute in Balipada, Baladevnagar, Singhgaon, Tanupur, Sandhapali, Alava, Damarapur and Bachara villages in Pattamundai and Rajapur, Dakhinadandi, Ostia, Santhapada and Belapala in Rajnagar.

Kalindi Barik (68) of Santhapada village in Rajnagar block said his thatched house caved in due to flood on Friday. “I have lost my house and crops. To survive, we need drinking water. We are collecting water from the partly-submerged tube-well in our village with great difficulty.”

Senior Congress leader and former minister Ganeswar Behera said the marooned villagers are living in miserable condition. Their biggest problem is lack of drinking water. The villagers are faced with the dilemma of drinking contaminated water which will put them at the risk of water-borne diseases.

Kendrapara sub-collector Niranjan Behera the administration is providing drinking water, halogen tablets and medicines to the flood-hit villagers.

“We have instructed the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department to provide drinking water through tankers.”Official sources said around 1,19,507 people in 118 villages of the district have been affected by the flood.

