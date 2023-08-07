Home States Odisha

IIC transferred, 2 guards suspended

Several exhibits, case records and evidence were destroyed after irate villagers set the police station on fire.

Published: 07th August 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PHULBANI: A day after Phiringia police station was set afire by irate villagers alleging involvement of cops in cannabis trade, IIC Tapan Kumar Nahak was transferred to the district police headquarters and two home guards placed under suspension on Sunday.

Kandhamal SP Suvendu Kumar Patra said Phiringia IIC Nahak was transferred and two guards Prasanta Patra and Rabi Digal suspended as the allegations against them are serious in nature. Locals have accused the policemen of being hand-in-glove with ganja peddlers. They said some cops were seen transporting the contraband in a police vehicle to deliver it to a drug peddler a few days back. The villagers also claimed that they have video evidence of the incident.

However, the SP said he was not informed of the matter either by villagers or the Phiringia sarpanch. “I came to know about the allegations when locals staged a road blockade on Saturday. An investigation has been launched to verify the allegations levelled against the policemen,” said Patra.

Following the mob violence, police registered a case under section 307 of the IPC along with Arms Act and section 7 of Criminal Law (Amendment) Act. So far, 19 people have been arrested for vandalising the police station and attacking the cops. The SP said no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands.
Sources said Phiringia police station was badly damaged in the incident.

Several exhibits, case records and evidence were destroyed after irate villagers set the police station on fire. A lady executive magistrate, Phulbani SDPO Suprasanna Mallick and sub-inspector Bikash Jali sustained injuries in the violence. Jali is currently undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Meanwhile, unease continued to prevail in Phiringia with the town wearing a deserted look amid heavy police deployment. The markets remained closed on the day. Police have clamped section 144 to prevent escalation of violence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIC Tapan Kumar Nahak cannabis trade ganja peddlers suspended
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp