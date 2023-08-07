IIC transferred, 2 guards suspended

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PHULBANI: A day after Phiringia police station was set afire by irate villagers alleging involvement of cops in cannabis trade, IIC Tapan Kumar Nahak was transferred to the district police headquarters and two home guards placed under suspension on Sunday.

Kandhamal SP Suvendu Kumar Patra said Phiringia IIC Nahak was transferred and two guards Prasanta Patra and Rabi Digal suspended as the allegations against them are serious in nature. Locals have accused the policemen of being hand-in-glove with ganja peddlers. They said some cops were seen transporting the contraband in a police vehicle to deliver it to a drug peddler a few days back. The villagers also claimed that they have video evidence of the incident.

However, the SP said he was not informed of the matter either by villagers or the Phiringia sarpanch. “I came to know about the allegations when locals staged a road blockade on Saturday. An investigation has been launched to verify the allegations levelled against the policemen,” said Patra.

Following the mob violence, police registered a case under section 307 of the IPC along with Arms Act and section 7 of Criminal Law (Amendment) Act. So far, 19 people have been arrested for vandalising the police station and attacking the cops. The SP said no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands.

Sources said Phiringia police station was badly damaged in the incident.

Several exhibits, case records and evidence were destroyed after irate villagers set the police station on fire. A lady executive magistrate, Phulbani SDPO Suprasanna Mallick and sub-inspector Bikash Jali sustained injuries in the violence. Jali is currently undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Meanwhile, unease continued to prevail in Phiringia with the town wearing a deserted look amid heavy police deployment. The markets remained closed on the day. Police have clamped section 144 to prevent escalation of violence.

