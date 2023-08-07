Land acquisition hurdle for Kukudagate ROB project

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The long-awaited road over bridge (ROB) project over Kukudagate level-crossing on the busy Howrah-Mumbai main line has run into land acquisition hurdles. Construction of the ROB, which is coming up on the intersection of NH-320D near Rourkela city, has been halted on one end due to the delay in acquiring land. The project was approved in 2010.

Sources said amid protest by a section of tribals, the ROB project was taken up after much delay in March 2022. Construction started from Bisra end after police arrested 22 protesters. The project has made good progress towards the Bisra end, but work is yet to start at Rourkela end.

Works department SDO Ashutosh Jena said the project is being jointly implemented by the state government and South Eastern Railway (SER) with an estimated cost of around Rs 47 crore. Since construction is yet to start on Rourkela end, the project completion target has been extended by a year till November 2024.

On demand of locals, the Works department and SER carried out a joint verification to set up an underpass for Kapatmunda village and separate cost estimate of over Rs 20 crore would soon be sent to the government for approval, said Jena.

Sources said the Works department requires around 1.91 acre of private land in Kapatmunda village. The SER also needs to acquire a small patch. As of now, the Works department is preparing for slab casting on Bisra end and the SER is carrying out piling work for the middle portion of the ROB.

Panposh sub-collector Abhimanyu Majhi said for acquisition of 1.91 acre of private land, fresh gram sabha meeting would be conducted by Kapatmunda gram panchayat. The Sundargarh administration has been making efforts for a peaceful and amicable settlement with the land-losers and protesters, Majhi added.

