Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi likely to attend Congress rally in Bhubaneswar

Published: 07th August 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrives for the opposition leaders' meeting, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge, former party president Sonia Gandhi and other senior national leaders of the party are likely to attend a huge rally to be organised by the Khurda District Congress Committee here.

The rally will be organised to protest against growing unemployment, rise in the price of essential commodities, frequent power cuts in urban as well as rural areas, lack of transparency in the allocation of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, deteriorating law and order situation and other issues.

Announcing the decision here, the president of Khurda District Congress Committee Suresh Kumar Routray said the date of the rally will be announced soon. The decision was taken at the executive meeting of Khurda district unit of the party.

Besides, the meeting also discussed the party’s preparedness in the Assembly constituencies of the district for the next elections. The strategy to be adopted for the success of block gherao programme of the party on August 18 against the anti-poor and anti-farmer policies of the Centre as well as the state government was also discussed.

