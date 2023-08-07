Mettle Meet: AIIMS Bhubaneswar, DAV-CDA emerge as Odisha champions

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Mettle Meet 2023, one of the biggest quiz extravaganzas, concluded here on Sunday with AIIMS Bhubaneswar and DAV Public School CDA emerging winners in the senior and junior category of the competition, respectively.

VIMSAR Burla bagged the second position, while IIT Bhubaneswar came third in the senior category of the event. AIIMS Bhubaneswar had bagged the first runners-up and second runners up titles in the quiz contest in 2017 and 2019 respectively. DAV-CDA, on the other hand, emerged winners in the junior category by defeating its closest rival Loyola School by a slender margin. Blessed Sacrament High School, Puri stood third among the junior finalists.

The winners received a prize money of Rs 1 lakh while the first and second runners-up got Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively in both the senior and junior categories. As many as 69 teams from different schools and colleges across the state participated in the two-day event organised by news daily Orissa Post.

The finale saw an intense battle among the 16 teams - eight each from the senior and junior groups. Drama and suspense packed the event as teams edging past one another at times while being overtaken the next moment. The standard in the competition was quite high in both the finals and both the finals saw winners edge past their rivals by one or two points, said quiz master Ajay Poonia.

“The newspaper’s initiative to revive the spirit of quizzing in the state has already created a buzz. Quizzes of this kind help raise the ability of participants to think and grow,” said Orissa Post editor Tathagata Satpathy. Chief executive Adyasha Satpathy said both the prelims and finals were exciting and all the teams, which participated in the event, deserved to win. All of them are winners in my eyes, she said.

BHUBANESWAR: Mettle Meet 2023, one of the biggest quiz extravaganzas, concluded here on Sunday with AIIMS Bhubaneswar and DAV Public School CDA emerging winners in the senior and junior category of the competition, respectively. VIMSAR Burla bagged the second position, while IIT Bhubaneswar came third in the senior category of the event. AIIMS Bhubaneswar had bagged the first runners-up and second runners up titles in the quiz contest in 2017 and 2019 respectively. DAV-CDA, on the other hand, emerged winners in the junior category by defeating its closest rival Loyola School by a slender margin. Blessed Sacrament High School, Puri stood third among the junior finalists. The winners received a prize money of Rs 1 lakh while the first and second runners-up got Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively in both the senior and junior categories. As many as 69 teams from different schools and colleges across the state participated in the two-day event organised by news daily Orissa Post.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The finale saw an intense battle among the 16 teams - eight each from the senior and junior groups. Drama and suspense packed the event as teams edging past one another at times while being overtaken the next moment. The standard in the competition was quite high in both the finals and both the finals saw winners edge past their rivals by one or two points, said quiz master Ajay Poonia. “The newspaper’s initiative to revive the spirit of quizzing in the state has already created a buzz. Quizzes of this kind help raise the ability of participants to think and grow,” said Orissa Post editor Tathagata Satpathy. Chief executive Adyasha Satpathy said both the prelims and finals were exciting and all the teams, which participated in the event, deserved to win. All of them are winners in my eyes, she said.