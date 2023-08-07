Pest attack on Odisha paddy farm amid urea shortage

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A large chunk of paddy cultivation area in Sundargarh’s Lefripada block has come under attack from swarming caterpillars, putting agriculture officials on toes to contain further spread.Sources said due to continuous rainfall and overcast condition in the last few days, around 375 acre of farmland bearing paddy plants in vegetative stage in Giringkela and Dumabahal gram panchayats faced pest attack from Thursday.

Pesticide being sprayed in a

paddy field in Sundargarh’s

Lefripada block

District agriculture officer Harihar Naik said there was nothing to worry as the affected farmers have been provided subsidised pesticide and educated on effective pest control measures. Swarming caterpillars in large numbers were carried in rainwater from the nearby teak plantations and forest. Even without pesticide application, the caterpillars would die naturally with exposure to sunlight, he claimed.

Meanwhile, farmers across the district are facing acute shortage of urea fertiliser. They are waiting in long queues in front of the distribution centre of Regional Cooperative Marketing Society at Sundargarh town to get subsidised urea.

Reliable sources said with paddy farming activities running behind the usual schedule and transplanting operations going on in full swing, the urea fertiliser is in high demand but in short supply. Against Sundargarh’s target of 38,963 tonne of complex fertilisers, less than 10,000 tonne of fertilisers including around 3,000 tonne of urea have been supplied so far. Now only urea is in demand and there are no takers for complex fertilisers.

Sources in the Odisha State Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd (Markfed), the nodal agency for procurement and distribution of fertilisers through local cooperative bodies, said around 600 tonne of complex fertilisers are available with the Markfed now. Besides, different cooperative bodies have around 400 tonne of urea fertiliser. The district expects to receive another tranche of 300-400 tonne of urea in next few days.

ROURKELA: A large chunk of paddy cultivation area in Sundargarh’s Lefripada block has come under attack from swarming caterpillars, putting agriculture officials on toes to contain further spread.Sources said due to continuous rainfall and overcast condition in the last few days, around 375 acre of farmland bearing paddy plants in vegetative stage in Giringkela and Dumabahal gram panchayats faced pest attack from Thursday. Pesticide being sprayed in a paddy field in Sundargarh’s Lefripada blockDistrict agriculture officer Harihar Naik said there was nothing to worry as the affected farmers have been provided subsidised pesticide and educated on effective pest control measures. Swarming caterpillars in large numbers were carried in rainwater from the nearby teak plantations and forest. Even without pesticide application, the caterpillars would die naturally with exposure to sunlight, he claimed. Meanwhile, farmers across the district are facing acute shortage of urea fertiliser. They are waiting in long queues in front of the distribution centre of Regional Cooperative Marketing Society at Sundargarh town to get subsidised urea.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Reliable sources said with paddy farming activities running behind the usual schedule and transplanting operations going on in full swing, the urea fertiliser is in high demand but in short supply. Against Sundargarh’s target of 38,963 tonne of complex fertilisers, less than 10,000 tonne of fertilisers including around 3,000 tonne of urea have been supplied so far. Now only urea is in demand and there are no takers for complex fertilisers. Sources in the Odisha State Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd (Markfed), the nodal agency for procurement and distribution of fertilisers through local cooperative bodies, said around 600 tonne of complex fertilisers are available with the Markfed now. Besides, different cooperative bodies have around 400 tonne of urea fertiliser. The district expects to receive another tranche of 300-400 tonne of urea in next few days.