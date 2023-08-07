Home States Odisha

PM Modi lays stone to revamp 25 railway stations in Odisha

Rs 547.7 cr will be spent on redevelopment of these railway stations

Published: 07th August 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi11

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 25 railway stations in Odisha as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme via video-conferencing on Sunday. The 25 railway stations will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 547.7 crore.

These stations are Sakhigopal, Mancheswar, Dhenkanal, Chhatrapur, Angul, Meramundali, Baluagaon, Lingaraj Temple Road, Talcher Road, Khurda Road, Kantabanji, Bargarh Road, Hirakud, Rairakhol, Barpali, Muniguda, Balangir, Harishankar Road, Bhawanipatna, Khariar Road and Damanjodi under East Coast Railway (ECoR) and Barbil, Rajgangpur, Baripada and Jaleswar under the South Eastern Railway (SER).

Laying the foundation stone for revamp of 508 railway stations including the 25 in Odisha, the PM said modern railway stations will give a boost to tourism and economic activities. “Around 1,300 major railway stations in India will now be developed. Of these, work on the redevelopment of 508 Amrit Bharat Railway Stations begins today,” he added. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the redevelopment of stations is being done with a vision to meet the requirements for the next 50 years.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who attended the function from Hirakud railway station, thanked the PM and Vaishnaw for the initiative. Pradhan said the Centre is committed to developing Odisha by strengthening the railway infrastructure. State president of BJP Manmohan Samal also thanked Modi and said the Centre has attached priority to the development of rail infrastructure in the state.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik joined the foundation laying ceremony from Bhubaneswar in virtual mode. Odisha Minister Ashok Chandra Panda was present at Lingaraj Temple Road railway station during the event. Similarly, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and MLA Susant Rout were present at Mancheswar railway station.

The railway stations at Baripada and Lingaraj Temple Road will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 17.33 crore and Rs 19 crore respectively. Similarly, Rs 4.7 crore will be spent on the renovation of the station at Barbil. The Mancheswar railway station will be revamped at a cost of Rs 26 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi 25 railway stations Odisha
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp