PM Modi lays stone to revamp 25 railway stations in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 25 railway stations in Odisha as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme via video-conferencing on Sunday. The 25 railway stations will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 547.7 crore.

These stations are Sakhigopal, Mancheswar, Dhenkanal, Chhatrapur, Angul, Meramundali, Baluagaon, Lingaraj Temple Road, Talcher Road, Khurda Road, Kantabanji, Bargarh Road, Hirakud, Rairakhol, Barpali, Muniguda, Balangir, Harishankar Road, Bhawanipatna, Khariar Road and Damanjodi under East Coast Railway (ECoR) and Barbil, Rajgangpur, Baripada and Jaleswar under the South Eastern Railway (SER).

Laying the foundation stone for revamp of 508 railway stations including the 25 in Odisha, the PM said modern railway stations will give a boost to tourism and economic activities. “Around 1,300 major railway stations in India will now be developed. Of these, work on the redevelopment of 508 Amrit Bharat Railway Stations begins today,” he added. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the redevelopment of stations is being done with a vision to meet the requirements for the next 50 years.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who attended the function from Hirakud railway station, thanked the PM and Vaishnaw for the initiative. Pradhan said the Centre is committed to developing Odisha by strengthening the railway infrastructure. State president of BJP Manmohan Samal also thanked Modi and said the Centre has attached priority to the development of rail infrastructure in the state.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik joined the foundation laying ceremony from Bhubaneswar in virtual mode. Odisha Minister Ashok Chandra Panda was present at Lingaraj Temple Road railway station during the event. Similarly, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and MLA Susant Rout were present at Mancheswar railway station.

The railway stations at Baripada and Lingaraj Temple Road will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 17.33 crore and Rs 19 crore respectively. Similarly, Rs 4.7 crore will be spent on the renovation of the station at Barbil. The Mancheswar railway station will be revamped at a cost of Rs 26 crore.

