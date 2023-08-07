Home States Odisha

Police station gheraoed by tribals in Odisha's Rayagada

However, situation continues to be tense in the area and there is apprehension that the agitating tribals will return on Sunday.

Published: 07th August 2023

Fire accident

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/RAYAGADA: Day after villagers ransacked and set the Phiringia police station on fire alleging nexus of cops in the drug trade, a law and order situation arose at Kalyansinghpur in neighbouring Rayagada district when Dongria-Kondh tribals surrounded the local police station over the detention of two youths.

Hundreds of tribals from 121 villages led by president of Niyamgiri Suraksha Samiti Sikaka Lada and armed with traditional weapons, bows and arrows, laid seige on the Kalyansinghpur police station demanding unconditional release of the two youths.  The police had apprehended the duo from Lanjigarh market in Kalahandi district on Saturday, allegedly on charges of being Maoist supporters.

Lada said three youths belonging to their tribe - Puspa Sikaka, Bari Sikaka and Drinju Kruska - had gone to a market in Lanjigarh on Saturday. While returning home, they were picked up by police. One of the youths, Puspa managed to escape while being taken to the police station and informed the villagers.

“The Dongaria youths are innocent and have no connection with the Maoists. The police have unnecessarily detained them on suspicion of being Maoist informers,” Lada alleged. Demanding immediate release of the youths, he threatened that they would intensify the agitation against police action. As tension prevailed in the area, additional police force was deployed. 

One platoon of CRPF and personnel of OSAP and SOG, 6 IICs and an additional SP Bishnu Prasad Patra rushed to the spot. The agitating tribals also tried to forcefully enter the police station, but were foiled by the force deployment. The face-off continued till 5 pm after which they dispersed for their villages. But, a minor flare-up occurred at a nearby petrol pump.

They reportedly caused damage to the personal car of a police officer at the pump, but left as the police force reached there. However, the situation continues to be tense in the area and there is apprehension that the agitating tribals will return on Sunday. Police is on high alert in the region to prevent any escalation.

