Poor rain, lack of irrigation water troubles Odisha farmers

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: At a time when several districts of the state are facing flood-like situation, inadequate rains in Ganjam have put farmers of the district in dire straits. With monsoon playing truant, insufficient rain has badly affected the farming sector in the district as most cultivable land are rain-fed and the irrigation system has also failed to meet the need.

After receiving some rain, farmers had began cultivation after receiving seeds from the primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS). When supply of substandard quality seeds came to the fore, farmers arranged seeds on their own but lack of rain during the time of germination left many saplings parched.

Though recent drizzling since last week helped in keeping the paddy plants alive, farmers feared that transplantation activities might be hindered if the district does not receive sufficient rain in the upcoming days.

Farmers alleged that even during such scanty rain conditions, the Agriculture Department doesn’t come to their rescue. Simanchal Nahak, secretary of Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha said due to the absence of required renovation and storage facility, around 70 to 80 pc water gets wasted.

Chief agriculture officer Subrat Kumar Sahu said all possible measures are being taken to help farmers and save the paddy crops of the district.

“Around 12,351 quintal paddy seeds have been supplied to farmers through the PACS. We also have a stock of 52,635 MT fertilisers and if required, we will bring in more,” Sahu said adding, Agriculture Department officials have been asked to visit the concerned areas.

