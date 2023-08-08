Attack on RI: Three tribals held in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Khunta police in Mayurbhanj district on Monday arrested three tribals for their alleged involvement in the attack on the revenue inspector (RI) of Subarnamanjari circle during a raid on an illegal stone quarry in the foothills of Similipal biosphere reserve.

The arrested trio, Bijay Naik and Sameer Hembram of Sapanchua village and Chandraye Soren of Kusudiha, had attacked RI Dayanidhi Rout on Saturday morning.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Kaptipada Sarthak Ray said one excavator, dumper, JCB machine and a tractor engaged in illegal stone mining have been seized. Two more accused involved in the incident are absconding.

Rout had gone to the foothills of Similipal after being informed that stone was being illegally mined in the area. On reaching the spot, he found compressors and Hitachi machines engaged in stone mining. The RI confronted the mafia and asked them to stop the illegal activity in the prohibited area. When they did not pay any heed, he started to record their activities on his phone. Without any provocation, the mafia assaulted him with sticks. Rout sustained head injuries in the attack.

The SDPO said police have formed teams to nab the two accused who are on the run. The arrested persons were produced in court.



BARIPADA: Khunta police in Mayurbhanj district on Monday arrested three tribals for their alleged involvement in the attack on the revenue inspector (RI) of Subarnamanjari circle during a raid on an illegal stone quarry in the foothills of Similipal biosphere reserve. The arrested trio, Bijay Naik and Sameer Hembram of Sapanchua village and Chandraye Soren of Kusudiha, had attacked RI Dayanidhi Rout on Saturday morning. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Kaptipada Sarthak Ray said one excavator, dumper, JCB machine and a tractor engaged in illegal stone mining have been seized. Two more accused involved in the incident are absconding.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rout had gone to the foothills of Similipal after being informed that stone was being illegally mined in the area. On reaching the spot, he found compressors and Hitachi machines engaged in stone mining. The RI confronted the mafia and asked them to stop the illegal activity in the prohibited area. When they did not pay any heed, he started to record their activities on his phone. Without any provocation, the mafia assaulted him with sticks. Rout sustained head injuries in the attack. The SDPO said police have formed teams to nab the two accused who are on the run. The arrested persons were produced in court.