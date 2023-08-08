DHE asks students in Odisha to report flaws in higher educational institutions

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when many of the higher educational institutions are mired in controversies relating to academic development, the Department of Higher Education has for the first time sought feedback from each and every student of public colleges and universities on the quality of teaching and learning on their campuses.

Through a Google form, available on its Twitter handle (@DHE_Odisha), the department has asked students to point out all shortcomings in their institutions, be it academics, placements or infrastructure. The form, consisting of 18 questions, asks students to list out names of five poor faculty members if the faculty members spend seven hours on campuses or not and if they consume alcohol during college/university hours. The department also asks students to point out specific areas where they feel improvements are required in terms of facilities, infrastructure or faculty.

Besides, the feedback form seeks to know from girl students if they face gender discrimination and if the campuses are safe for them. With research and placements also being an important part of academic development, there are questions related to the two areas too.

Higher Education Secretary Arvind Agarwal said the negative feedback being received from students are being verified by the department officials through spot visits. And if any allegations or shortcomings are found to be true, action will be taken against the institution head or faculty member concerned. “This drive is a part of our monitoring process to ensure the quality of higher education in institutions is not compromised under any circumstances,” he said.

QUESTIONS ON

Faculty Performance

Gender Discrimination

Campus Safety

Research Help

Placements and Industry Connect

