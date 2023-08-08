Home States Odisha

Have not got SJTA nod for inspection: ASI in Odisha HC

The committee took up inspection but was unable to examine the interior.

Published: 08th August 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a significant development, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has informed the Orissa High Court that the much-needed inspection of the interior of Ratna Bhandar has not been possible for the last over five years for want of permission from the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

The High Court issued directions for the inspection of Ratna Bhandar for possible repairs on March 20 and 29, 2018. The ASI had since not received any permission for it from SJTA, superintending archaeologist of ASI’s Puri Circle Dibishada Brajasundar Garnayak submitted in an affidavit on Monday.

The ASI had sought permission for the inspection of Ratna Bhandar's interior in light of the observation of the technical expert committee in a letter issued to the chief administrator of SJTA on August 8, 2022. “But the ASI has not received any permission from the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration for inspection of Ratna Bhandar from inside in order to assess if any repair/conservation works is needed or not,” Garnayak said.  

ASI seeks inner Ratna Bhandar inspection

The affidavit was filed in response to a notice issued by the high court on a PIL seeking direction for an inventory of the ornaments and jewellery in the Ratna Bhandar and for taking up the repair of the inner wall as per the recommendation of ASI’s technical expert committee. The petition was filed by senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty. The matter was listed on the day, but could not be taken up for hearing. 

The SJTA, which was also issued a notice, has not filed a response to the affidavit so far. As per Garnayak’s affidavit, ASI had constituted a technical expert committee for the inspection of the Ratna Bhandar following orders of the high court on March 22 and 29, 2018. The committee took up an inspection but was unable to examine the interior. Though plaster seemed to have peeled off at some places, as noticed from the hollow sound upon tapping the surface.

“Final decision on the structural condition of Ratna Bhandar can be taken up after inspection of the interior. The committee may be allowed to enter inside and inspect the Ratna Bhandar interior structural and archaeological details of Ratna Bhandar under proper lighting system for the structural conservation, security and safety of the 12th-century shrine,” the affidavit said.

Data regarding the construction or inner dimensions of Ratna Bhandar is not available. During the inspection, the technical expert committee found it was constructed over the raised platform around the main temple. It is integrally built along with the northern face of the Jagamohan wall. It is a plain structure, with whitewashing on the surface, the affidavit said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Archaeological Survey of India interior of Ratna Bhandar Orissa High Court
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp