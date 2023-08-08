Have not got SJTA nod for inspection: ASI in Odisha HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a significant development, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has informed the Orissa High Court that the much-needed inspection of the interior of Ratna Bhandar has not been possible for the last over five years for want of permission from the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

The High Court issued directions for the inspection of Ratna Bhandar for possible repairs on March 20 and 29, 2018. The ASI had since not received any permission for it from SJTA, superintending archaeologist of ASI’s Puri Circle Dibishada Brajasundar Garnayak submitted in an affidavit on Monday.

The ASI had sought permission for the inspection of Ratna Bhandar's interior in light of the observation of the technical expert committee in a letter issued to the chief administrator of SJTA on August 8, 2022. “But the ASI has not received any permission from the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration for inspection of Ratna Bhandar from inside in order to assess if any repair/conservation works is needed or not,” Garnayak said.

ASI seeks inner Ratna Bhandar inspection

The affidavit was filed in response to a notice issued by the high court on a PIL seeking direction for an inventory of the ornaments and jewellery in the Ratna Bhandar and for taking up the repair of the inner wall as per the recommendation of ASI’s technical expert committee. The petition was filed by senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty. The matter was listed on the day, but could not be taken up for hearing.

The SJTA, which was also issued a notice, has not filed a response to the affidavit so far. As per Garnayak’s affidavit, ASI had constituted a technical expert committee for the inspection of the Ratna Bhandar following orders of the high court on March 22 and 29, 2018. The committee took up an inspection but was unable to examine the interior. Though plaster seemed to have peeled off at some places, as noticed from the hollow sound upon tapping the surface.

“Final decision on the structural condition of Ratna Bhandar can be taken up after inspection of the interior. The committee may be allowed to enter inside and inspect the Ratna Bhandar interior structural and archaeological details of Ratna Bhandar under proper lighting system for the structural conservation, security and safety of the 12th-century shrine,” the affidavit said.

Data regarding the construction or inner dimensions of Ratna Bhandar is not available. During the inspection, the technical expert committee found it was constructed over the raised platform around the main temple. It is integrally built along with the northern face of the Jagamohan wall. It is a plain structure, with whitewashing on the surface, the affidavit said.

CUTTACK: In a significant development, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has informed the Orissa High Court that the much-needed inspection of the interior of Ratna Bhandar has not been possible for the last over five years for want of permission from the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). The High Court issued directions for the inspection of Ratna Bhandar for possible repairs on March 20 and 29, 2018. The ASI had since not received any permission for it from SJTA, superintending archaeologist of ASI’s Puri Circle Dibishada Brajasundar Garnayak submitted in an affidavit on Monday. The ASI had sought permission for the inspection of Ratna Bhandar's interior in light of the observation of the technical expert committee in a letter issued to the chief administrator of SJTA on August 8, 2022. “But the ASI has not received any permission from the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration for inspection of Ratna Bhandar from inside in order to assess if any repair/conservation works is needed or not,” Garnayak said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ASI seeks inner Ratna Bhandar inspection The affidavit was filed in response to a notice issued by the high court on a PIL seeking direction for an inventory of the ornaments and jewellery in the Ratna Bhandar and for taking up the repair of the inner wall as per the recommendation of ASI’s technical expert committee. The petition was filed by senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty. The matter was listed on the day, but could not be taken up for hearing. The SJTA, which was also issued a notice, has not filed a response to the affidavit so far. As per Garnayak’s affidavit, ASI had constituted a technical expert committee for the inspection of the Ratna Bhandar following orders of the high court on March 22 and 29, 2018. The committee took up an inspection but was unable to examine the interior. Though plaster seemed to have peeled off at some places, as noticed from the hollow sound upon tapping the surface. “Final decision on the structural condition of Ratna Bhandar can be taken up after inspection of the interior. The committee may be allowed to enter inside and inspect the Ratna Bhandar interior structural and archaeological details of Ratna Bhandar under proper lighting system for the structural conservation, security and safety of the 12th-century shrine,” the affidavit said. Data regarding the construction or inner dimensions of Ratna Bhandar is not available. During the inspection, the technical expert committee found it was constructed over the raised platform around the main temple. It is integrally built along with the northern face of the Jagamohan wall. It is a plain structure, with whitewashing on the surface, the affidavit said.