Home States Odisha

Kyrgyz national rescued in Odisha, to be sent home by cops

Unable to sustain himself at Vrindavan, in May 2022, he embarked on a journey to Puri by foot and reached here last week, Bek said.

Published: 08th August 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Ulluk Bek

Ulluk Bek at the shelter home | Express

By Express News Service

PURI: Ulluk Bek, a Kyrgyz national who was found in a precarious condition and had lost his passport, visa and money will soon be sent home due to the concerted efforts by social activists and Puri police. 

After some social activists noticed Bek loitering near Sri Jagannath temple, they inquired about his identity. He narrated his plight and expressed his desire to return home. Since he said he does not have the money and access, the matter was informed to Puri police who rescued Bek and put him in a shelter home.

According to Bek, he has parents, two sisters and a brother back home. He had left Kyrgyzstan and arrived in Delhi in 2017. He then joined ISKCON and became a ‘Sanatani’, Bek said. He spent four years in the ashram practising the Sanatani way of life and then reached Vrindavan where he lost all his travel documents along with money. 

Unable to sustain himself at Vrindavan, in May 2022, he embarked on a journey to Puri by foot and reached here last week, Bek said. On his way to Puri, he was helped by people who were generous enough to provide him food. Bek expressed his gratitude to Lord Jagannath who came to his rescue.  After Puri police verified his statement and antecedents, all efforts are in place to send him to his native country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ulluk Bek Puri police Kyrgyz national
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp