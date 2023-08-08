Kyrgyz national rescued in Odisha, to be sent home by cops

By Express News Service

PURI: Ulluk Bek, a Kyrgyz national who was found in a precarious condition and had lost his passport, visa and money will soon be sent home due to the concerted efforts by social activists and Puri police.

After some social activists noticed Bek loitering near Sri Jagannath temple, they inquired about his identity. He narrated his plight and expressed his desire to return home. Since he said he does not have the money and access, the matter was informed to Puri police who rescued Bek and put him in a shelter home.

According to Bek, he has parents, two sisters and a brother back home. He had left Kyrgyzstan and arrived in Delhi in 2017. He then joined ISKCON and became a ‘Sanatani’, Bek said. He spent four years in the ashram practising the Sanatani way of life and then reached Vrindavan where he lost all his travel documents along with money.

Unable to sustain himself at Vrindavan, in May 2022, he embarked on a journey to Puri by foot and reached here last week, Bek said. On his way to Puri, he was helped by people who were generous enough to provide him food. Bek expressed his gratitude to Lord Jagannath who came to his rescue. After Puri police verified his statement and antecedents, all efforts are in place to send him to his native country.

