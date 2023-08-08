Man kills electricity meter reader in Odisha over ‘inflated’ bill

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Shockwaves spread in Ganjam’s Tarasing area after an electricity meter reader was hacked to death in broad daylight by a consumer over an allegedly inflated bill on Monday. The deceased was identified as 34-year-old Laxminarayan Tripathy of Gallery Village. Tripathy was employed as a meter reader by TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL). The accused, Govind Sethi of Kupati village, has been arrested.

The incident took place in Kupati. Sources said Tripathy had gone to the village to read electricity meters and serve bills to consumers. He reached the accused’s house and handed him his bill. However, Sethi became enraged as his bill amount was more than what he had anticipated.

An argument ensued between the duo and in a fit of rage, Sethi attacked Tripathy with a sharp weapon. The meter reader sustained fatal injuries on his neck and head and died instantly.

On hearing the commotion, some villagers rushed to the spot but were also attacked by Sethi. A villager, identified as Rinku Nayak, lost one of his fingers after being attacked by the accused. In the melee, Sethi too was injured by his own weapon.

When more villagers reached the spot, Sethi went inside his house and locked himself up. On being informed, a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Bhanjanagar Biswamitra Haripal along with officers of Tarasing, Belaguntha and Gallery police stations rushed to the village.

Sethi was arrested and admitted to Bhanjanagar Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The SDPO said the meter reader’s body was sent to the hospital for autopsy. The exact cause of Tripathy’s death can be ascertained after receiving the postmortem report. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, Haripal added.

Later on the day, hundreds of meter readers reached Kupati village and demanded compensation to the deceased’s kin. They said Tripathy was the sole breadwinner of his family.

