Odisha CM sanctions Rs 15.5 crore for shrine revamp

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday sanctioned Rs15.58 crore for the renovation and beautification of the Panchalingeswar temple in Balasore district. As per the master plan, the project will be divided into four zones including Badamba temple, Pancheswar temple and waterfall area, shopping complex, park and panthasala.

While stone stairs, a bench, a watch tower and granite footpaths will be constructed for the beautification of Badamba temple, the entire base area of Panchalingeswar temple will be developed.

Path to the cave and yagna mandap will be constructed as part of the plan. The place of worship of the deity will be expanded and renovated. Besides, lavatories and changing rooms will also be constructed.

A shopping complex and a park will be constructed in zone three. Besides a panthasala, zone four will have a parking place and an area for picnics. Besides, a food court and water sports facilities will be created.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday sanctioned Rs15.58 crore for the renovation and beautification of the Panchalingeswar temple in Balasore district. As per the master plan, the project will be divided into four zones including Badamba temple, Pancheswar temple and waterfall area, shopping complex, park and panthasala. While stone stairs, a bench, a watch tower and granite footpaths will be constructed for the beautification of Badamba temple, the entire base area of Panchalingeswar temple will be developed. Path to the cave and yagna mandap will be constructed as part of the plan. The place of worship of the deity will be expanded and renovated. Besides, lavatories and changing rooms will also be constructed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A shopping complex and a park will be constructed in zone three. Besides a panthasala, zone four will have a parking place and an area for picnics. Besides, a food court and water sports facilities will be created.