Home States Odisha

Riverside villages remain marooned, houses partially submerge under floodwater in Odisha

Contacted, sub-collector, Kendrapara Niranjan Behera said the authorities have been providing relief items to the affected people.

Published: 08th August 2023 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

waterlogging

Singhagaon gram panchayat submerged in floodwater | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Even as floodwater started receding in Kendrapara district since Sunday, the situation in many riverside villages under Aul and Pattamundai blocks continues to be grim. Hundreds of people of Singhgaon, Srirampur and other gram panchayats under Pattamundai block and Earadanga, Petapada, Mangarajpur and Gobindapur Panchayats under Aul block are trapped in the flood water and waiting for food, drinking water and medicines. Hundreds of houses are still partially submerged under water, said sarpanch of Singhagaon GP Ganesh Chandra Das.  

Roads in many flood-hit areas of Aul and Pattamundai blocks are cut off, as a result, villagers are depending on boats to reach safer places. “The situation is very serious. Many of our villagers are trapped in the floodwaters,” said Parameswar Das of Petapada village.  

Though the government is claiming to have provided relief items, in reality, places like Singhgaon, Earadanga, Petapada, Mangarajpur and Gobindapur GPs are submerged under floodwater and people in these villages have not received any relief items, allege villagers.

Sumant Chandra Behera (55) of Nuapatna village under Pattamundai block whose seven-roomed thatched house collapsed in the flood on Friday is now taking shelter on the road by erecting a small polythene covered tent. “The floodwater on Friday entered my house for which I was forced to abandon the house along with five family members,” said Sumant.

Contacted, sub-collector, Kendrapara Niranjan Behera said the authorities have been providing relief items to the affected people. “The district administration has started work to provide house-building assistance to the affected persons. We are taking photos of the damaged houses along with the owners. This will make our work easy to provide money to affected persons to rebuild their houses,” he informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Riverside villages   houses partially submerge under floodwater Odisha rain Odisha flood
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp