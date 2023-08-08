Servitors of Haribaldev Jew shrine on padyatra to meet Odisha CM over demands

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Servitors of Haribaldev Jew temple here began a ‘padyatra’ on Monday to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik alleging the apathetic attitude of the state government towards them and the all-around development of the temple.

An eight-member team of servitors led by the president of the All Odisha Math Mandir Suraksha Committee, Kameswar Tripathy began the ‘padyatra’ from the temple at 9 am in the morning. They plan to apprise the CM about their demands at Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar.

While the state government had provided crores of funds for the development of several temples in other districts, only Rs 5 crore was provided to Haribaldev Jew temple which is quite less and would not suffice for the development of the temple. So there is a need for more funds for the temple’s development, said Tripathy.

Servitors during their padyatra from

Baripada to Naveen Niwas

in Bhubaneswar

Their other demands include a hike in servitors’ remuneration. “We get Rs 500 to Rs 800 per month serving for more than 10 hours for the daily rituals and other works of the temple whereas even the labourers get paid far more wages for a day,” he added. Besides, the absence of a special officer and an office for the administrative works of the temple is creating problems.

Neither is any official record maintained, nor the daily rituals of the Trinity and other deities conducted in due time, the servitors said. The authorities of the Endowments department did not settle the land dispute over 44,000 acres of land which is encroached by people and no revenue has been collected from the land causing a funds crisis, they further stated.

With no other option, the servitors, said, they decided to meet the CM and remind him to fulfil the assurances he had given them when the team met him earlier on June 30, 2019.

BARIPADA: Servitors of Haribaldev Jew temple here began a ‘padyatra’ on Monday to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik alleging the apathetic attitude of the state government towards them and the all-around development of the temple. An eight-member team of servitors led by the president of the All Odisha Math Mandir Suraksha Committee, Kameswar Tripathy began the ‘padyatra’ from the temple at 9 am in the morning. They plan to apprise the CM about their demands at Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar. While the state government had provided crores of funds for the development of several temples in other districts, only Rs 5 crore was provided to Haribaldev Jew temple which is quite less and would not suffice for the development of the temple. So there is a need for more funds for the temple’s development, said Tripathy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Servitors during their padyatra from Baripada to Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar Their other demands include a hike in servitors’ remuneration. “We get Rs 500 to Rs 800 per month serving for more than 10 hours for the daily rituals and other works of the temple whereas even the labourers get paid far more wages for a day,” he added. Besides, the absence of a special officer and an office for the administrative works of the temple is creating problems. Neither is any official record maintained, nor the daily rituals of the Trinity and other deities conducted in due time, the servitors said. The authorities of the Endowments department did not settle the land dispute over 44,000 acres of land which is encroached by people and no revenue has been collected from the land causing a funds crisis, they further stated. With no other option, the servitors, said, they decided to meet the CM and remind him to fulfil the assurances he had given them when the team met him earlier on June 30, 2019.