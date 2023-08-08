Home States Odisha

Seven injured in twin car accidents in Odisha

Police reached the spot and rescued the injured persons. One of the injured has been shifted to SCB MCH.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: At least seven persons were injured, four of them critically, in separate road mishaps here on Monday. In the first incident, three persons suffered serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling lost its balance and fell off the Jhatiapada bridge on National Highway-53. The vehicle plunged into the Kuanriya canal.

On being informed, fire services personnel reached the spot and rescued the three occupants of the car. The injured trio was rushed to Badachana health centre. They were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.

The mishap reportedly took place due to the ongoing widening work of NH-53. Besides, the bridge has no guard railings. Sources said due to the delay in the expansion of NH-53, accidents are taking place regularly on the route.

In another incident, four persons including a child were injured, one of them critically, when their car overturned on Baruan-Balichandrapur road and fell into a nullah near Satsang Vihar within Brahmabarada police limits.  Police reached the spot and rescued the injured persons. One of the injured has been shifted to SCB MCH.

