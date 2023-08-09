Home States Odisha

5T secretary VK Pandian reviews major projects in Cuttack

Pandian also discussed about development of Dhabaleswar shrine in Athagarh, Bhattarika shrine in Baramba and Pragala Pitha in Narsinghpur block.

5T secretary VK Pandian interacting with the staff of Narsinghpur CHC during his visit to Cuttack | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: 5T secretary VK Pandian on Tuesday visited Cuttack to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and redress public grievances. He reviewed the progress of ongoing mega pipe water supply schemes at a cost of `1,258 crore in Athagarh, Tigiria, Tangi-Choudwar, Narsinghpur, Baramba, Mahanaga and Nischintakoili blocks of the district. The projects will be operationalised in phases from January 2024 onwards. He directed the officials to ensure their completion within scheduled timelines.

Pandian also discussed about development of Dhabaleswar shrine in Athagarh, Bhattarika shrine in Baramba and Pragala Pitha in Narsinghpur block. He directed the administration to consult the temple committee and local people while preparing the DPR for the three shrines while asking the officials to focus on the development of facilities for the pilgrims.

He visited the community health centre and dialysis centre at Narsinghpur and interacted with the doctors, staff, patients and attendants. The 5T secretary also participated in the public grievance meetings at Athagarh, Narsinghpur, Choudwar and Nischintakoili.

“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gives top priority to citizen grievances and assured early resolution of the petitions submitted,” said Pandian. In Choudwar, he held a discussion for re-development of the OTM area as an industrial hub and sought cooperation of the local people.

Later, he interacted with the students of different junior and degree colleges at the Upper Baliyatra ground in Cuttack. Informing that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned `63 crore for inclusion of all colleges of Cuttack district under 5T transformation project, Pandian further motivated the students to set their goals high and work hard to realise their dreams and assured them all support from the state government.

