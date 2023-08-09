Home States Odisha

641 Agniveers graduate from Odisha's Gopalpur AAD college

The Agniveers will be joining active duty in their respective units deployed across the entire length and breadth of the country.

Commandant of Army Air Defence College Brig IS Panjrath conferring medals to best cadets | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The passing out parade of the graduating pioneer batch of Agniveers took place at Army Air Defence College, Gopalpur. The landmark event marked the successful completion of initial training of the first batch of Agniveers which commenced simultaneously across 44 training centres on January 2.

As many as 641 Agniveers completed 31 weeks of training, including 10 weeks of basic military training followed by 21 weeks of department-specific and equipment-based skill training. Not only have they been transformed from raw students into tough soldiers, their trade-specific professional skills have also been honed to razor-sharp perfection - in line with the motto of the Gopalpur-based AAD centre, which proudly reads - ‘Raw to Razor’.

Commandant of Army Air Defence College Brig IS Panjrath reviewed the parade and addressed the fresh cadets encouraging them to continue the already glorious history and pride of the Army. Congratulating the passing out batch for their spectacular drill, he advised them to hone their skills further and excel in their career ahead. The Agniveers will be joining active duty in their respective units deployed across the entire length and breadth of the country.

