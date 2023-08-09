Centre has done many things for Odisha, can’t support motion: BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As announced by it, the BJD came out with full force to oppose the no-confidence motion against the Modi government and lashed at the Congress for bringing the motion which is bound to fail. Extending full support to the Central government during a debate on the motion in the Lok Sabha, BJD Parliamentary Party leader Pinaki Mishra said it was out of the question to support the motion against the Centre even though his party was against the BJP as a political party.

“I am grateful for the many things that the Centre has done for Odisha which is why, in any case, I am unable to persuade myself on behalf of my party and leader to support a no-confidence motion today which has been brought by the Congress party,” he said. He criticised Congress for bringing the motion and termed it a waste of time. “This kind of disruptive politics has not paid any dividend in the past and will also fail in future,” he said.

Stating that Congress leaders are very adept at snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, Mishra said that it defied logic and political sense to bring a no-confidence motion that will be rejected by a huge majority.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing him as a peerless speaker. “He is the best orator among the political leaders now. Every time he speaks, he pushes the Congress party through the shredder,” Mishra remarked.

The BJD MP, however, said that what happened in Manipur was heart-rending and all political parties should speak in one voice on the issue. Violence in Manipur has not cropped up during the last 10 years. It is the result of 50-60 years of strife. Violence was there in Manipur during the 1980s’ also.

He said the Union Home minister had called an all party meeting on the Manipur issue where he had made a detailed analysis of the situation. “Blaming the Centre on the Manipur issue which is running back several decades will have no result. The need of the hour is to speak in one voice and not in a fractious manner,” he advised. Mishra also said he was not sure whether the imposition of President’s rule in Manipur would have worked.

