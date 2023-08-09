Congress asks 10 questions over Shah-CM Naveen meet

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Upping the ante over the public display of camaraderie by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and their one-on-one meeting here, the Congress on Tuesday asked 10 questions on it stating people of the state have a right to know what transpired in it.

Senior Congress leader Panchanan Kanungo asked whether there was a discussion between the chief minister and the Union Home minister over seat understanding between the BJD and BJP for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. “People of the state should be taken into confidence in these matters as they relate to the interest of Odisha,” he stated.

Kanungo said Shah in 2019 had described the BJD government as a burnt transformer. “What changed so drastically during the last four years that he showered praise on the chief minister,” he asked.

The Congress leader also asked whether there was anybody else during the meeting between the chief minister and Shah.

