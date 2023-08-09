Home States Odisha

Dengue cases rise to 27 in Koraput district

Due to the increase in cases, municipal authorities of Koraput have begun massive cleaning programme in places where mosquitoes breed.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: As many as 10 people in Koraput town have reportedly been affected by dengue in the last seven days taking the total number of cases in the district to 27 as per official sources. However, the unofficial numbers including those being treated at private hospitals could be more.

Following heavy rains, uncleared drains and garbage strewn in different areas have contributed to the rising number of mosquitoes in many areas of the town. Everyday, as many as 200 fever cases are being reported at Koraput Medical College and Hospital and private clinics. It has also come to the notice that most patients depend on the private clinics for blood examination to get reports early, as the government hospitals take at least two days.

“Three members of my family - mother, sister and aunt have been diagnosed with dengue while one of them was taken to the ICU in a Visakhaptanam hospital,” said Varun Chand, a resident of Koraput.

Due to the increase in cases, municipal authorities of Koraput have begun massive cleaning programme in places where mosquitoes breed.  “Our people are continuously cleaning streets and corners and spraying larvicide in the vulnerable areas with the help of Swachch Sathis, “ informed chairperson of Koraput municipality LR Sethi.

