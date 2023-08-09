Four held for duping cops of Rs 10 lakh in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Mangalabag police arrested four persons on Monday for allegedly swindling around Rs 10 lakh from two police personnel. The accused were identified as Manoj Patnaik alias Etu (38) of Budhapada within Biridi police limits in Jagatsinghpur, Saroj Kant Jena (45) of Kenkarada in Jajpur, Rajesh Khuntia (30) and Susant Kumar Sethy (37) of Jahanpur under Kishannagar police station in Cuttack.

Briefing media persons, additional DCP Anil Mishra said the accused had lured complainant Manas Kumar Barik and his friend Saroj Kumar Panda, both working as Sepoy in the 6th battalion of OSAP, Cuttack to give cash in the shape of Rs 500 to get 20 per cent excess along with the principal amount. Both gave them Rs 9.8 lakh and in return the fraudsters cheated them by exchanging a bag containing blank paper bundles in shape of money. The accused confessed of having cheated several persons by adopting similar modus operandi in other locations like Dhenkanal, Nayapalli, Pahala and Sundargarh.

Their modus operandi involves deceiving victims by presenting them with a bag filled with money mixed with currency note-sized papers.“We have managed to seize Rs 1.30 lakh, a car and a gold necklace from the possession of the accused persons,” said Mishra.

