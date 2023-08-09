Home States Odisha

Give me a bride, asks Odisha youth at grievance meet

Published: 09th August 2023 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The weekly grievance meeting of Angul collector at Chhendipada block office complex witnessed an unusual scene as a youth presented his application not about any apathy or injustice but seeking a bride!

The 30-year-old physically challenged Muralidhara Mohapatra, son of Sanjeeb Mohapatra of village Nuapada under Chhendipada block, reached the office on Monday and submitted an application seeking the collector’s help in arranging a bride for him.

Block development officer Tribikram Kumura said, “We were surprised to see Muralidhar emerge from the crowd and hand over his application requesting the collector to arrange a life partner for him.” Muralidhara, whose application has been accepted, was given a tri-cycle by the block and he is maintaining himself by vending bakery, Kumura added.

Muralidhar mentioned in his application that his elder brother with his family and old parents are living separately in the village. He also stated that he has not been able to get a bride who will play an important role in supporting him in life.

Comments

