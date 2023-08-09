Justice S Talapatra sworn in as Chief Justice of Orissa HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Justice Subhasis Talapatra was on Tuesday sworn in as the 33rd Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. The oath was administered to him by Governor Ganeshi Lal. He succeeds Justice S Muralidhar, who retired on Monday.

The new Chief Justice was functioning as judge of Orissa High Court on transfer from Tripura High Court since June 10, 2022.Born on October 4, 1961 at Udaipur in Tripura, Justice Talapatra had enrolled as an advocate on September 12, 1990 and started practice in the Agartala bench of Gauhati High Court. He was designated as senior advocate on December 21, 2004.

Governor Ganeshi Lal administers oath to new

Chief Justice of Orissa HC S Talapatra

Justice Talapatra was appointed judge of Tripura High Court on September 13, 2013. Prior to it, he had served as additional judge of the same high court from November 15, 2011. He had also officiated as acting Chief Justice of Tripura High Court for some days, twice in 2018 and 2019.

While recommending his name for the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud in its resolution on July 5 had observed that Justice Talapatra had considerable experience of dispensing justice in two high courts.

“While considering his name, the Collegium has taken into consideration the fact that since its inception in 2013, the High Court of Tripura till date has not got representation among the Chief Justices of the High Courts. Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Mr Justice Subhasis Talapatra is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa,” the resolution stated.

