Home States Odisha

Justice S Talapatra sworn in as Chief Justice of Orissa HC

The new Chief Justice was functioning as judge of Orissa High Court on transfer from Tripura High Court since June 10, 2022.

Published: 09th August 2023 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC

Representational image of Orissa High Court.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Justice Subhasis Talapatra was on Tuesday sworn in as the 33rd Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. The oath was administered to him by Governor Ganeshi Lal. He succeeds Justice S Muralidhar, who retired on Monday.

The new Chief Justice was functioning as judge of Orissa High Court on transfer from Tripura High Court since June 10, 2022.Born on October 4, 1961 at Udaipur in Tripura, Justice Talapatra had enrolled as an advocate on September 12, 1990 and started practice in the Agartala bench of Gauhati High Court. He was designated as senior advocate on December 21, 2004.

Governor Ganeshi Lal administers oath to new
Chief Justice of Orissa HC S Talapatra

Justice Talapatra was appointed judge of Tripura High Court on September 13, 2013. Prior to it, he had served as additional judge of the same high court from November 15, 2011. He had also officiated as acting Chief Justice of Tripura High Court for some days, twice in 2018 and 2019.  

While recommending his name for the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud in its resolution on July 5 had observed that Justice Talapatra had considerable experience of dispensing justice in two high courts.

“While considering his name, the Collegium has taken into consideration the fact that since its inception in 2013, the High Court of Tripura till date has not got representation among the Chief Justices of the High Courts. Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Mr Justice Subhasis Talapatra is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa,” the resolution stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Chief Justice
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp