Man shot dead by two miscreants in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 35-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified miscreants at Shyampur near Subhadrapur within Cuttack Sadar police limits on Tuesday. The deceased Chintamani Sahu of Pathuripada in Banki locality was a mason by profession. He had been living with his wife in a rented accommodation at Shyampur for the last few years.

Sources said the accused reached Sahu’s house at around 3 pm and held a discussion with him while his wife remained outside. The miscreants then suddenly opened fire at his head from point-blank range after which they fled in a motorcycle.

When Sahu’s wife rushed inside the house, she found him lying in a pool of blood. On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body to SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. While the exact cause behind the firing is yet to be ascertained, past rivalry is suspected to be the reason.

IIC of Cuttack Sadar police station Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra said the deceased and the accused duo were acquaintances. “The accused had an altercation with Sahu over a past dispute following which they opened fire at him,” he said.

