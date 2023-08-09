Meter reader’s murder: TPSODL rules out ‘inflated bill’ as motive

Home States Odisha

The meter reader sustained fatal injuries on his neck and head and died instantly. Sethi also sustained injury when villagers tried to overpower him.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Mystery shrouds the murder of TPSODL’s meter reader Laxmi Narayan Tripathy with the discom ruling out ‘inflated electricity bill’ as the motive behind the crime. Accused Govinda Sethi, who hacked Tripathy to death, had received an electricity bill of Rs 147 last month. This time, his bill amount was only Rs 54. Hence, high energy bill was not the reason behind Sethi murdering the meter reader, said sources in TPSODL.

On Tuesday, the accused was discharged from MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur and taken to Bhanjanagar under police custody. Bhanjanagar SDPO Biswamitra Haripal said Sethi would be interrogated to ascertain the reason behind the murder.

Meanwhile, the TPSODL instructed the outsourcing agency, which had hired Tripathy, to pay Rs 16 lakh to the meter reader’s family. Besides, the agency was asked to provide employment to one of Tripathy’s kin.

Tripathy (34) of Gallery village had gone to Kupati village on Monday to read electricity meters and serve bills to consumers. He reached Sethi’s house and handed him his bill. However, Sethi attacked him with a sharp weapon. The meter reader sustained fatal injuries on his neck and head and died instantly. Sethi also sustained injury when villagers tried to overpower him.

