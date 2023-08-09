Odisha headmistress gets suspension axe for violating election code

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A teacher of a government-run school was placed under suspension by district administration on the charges of breaching the model code of conduct (MCC), which has come into force in the Dharmasala area for Zilla Parishad by-election on August 9.

Jajpur collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore suspended headmistress in-charge of Bajragiri Project Upper Primary School in Dharmasala block of the district Sadhana Bhanja, for allegedly participating in the birthday celebration of Dharmasala legislator Pranab Kumar Balabantray in the school.

“Mrs Sadhana Bhanja has been placed under suspension for violation of Model Code of Conduct in connection with by-election to Panchayati Raj institutions (PRIs) 2023 pending finalisation of departmental proceedings as per Rule 12 of OCS (CCA) Rules, 1962,” said the collector in his order on Monday.

“During the period of suspension, the headquarters of Mrs Bhanja is fixed at District Education Office (DEO) at Jajpur”, the order said adding subsistence allowance @ 50 per cent of the pay is allowed to draw in favour of Mrs Bhanja as per Rule-90 of Odisha Service Code.

It may be noted that the Dharmasala BJD’s youth and student wings celebrated Balabantray’s birthday at Bajragiri Nodal UP School in Kotapur gram panchayat under Dharmasala block in Jajpur district on July 23, 2023 in the absence of Balabantaray. Though it was a Sunday, students and teachers including headmistress in-charge attended the school in uniform to participate in the birthday celebrations.

The MLA’s supporters had also displayed a banner in the school building with a photograph of Balabantaray along with ‘Happy Birthday Bhai’ written on it.

After the incident came to light, Dharmasala Congress had alleged a breach of model code of conduct as the venue of the birthday celebration comes under the zone no 15 of the local Zilla Parishad which will witness by-election on August 9.

Based on the allegation, Jajpur in-charge DEO Rajesh Kumar Swain had served a show cause notice to the headmistress of the school and directed the Dharmasala block education officer to submit a detailed report on the incident.

Based on the inquiry report, Jajpur collector placed the headmistress under suspension on the charges of breaching MCC.

