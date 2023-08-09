Privilege panel to decide on MP Patra’s ‘forged signature’ complaint

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Complaints of five Rajya Sabha MPs including Sasmit Patra of BJD that their consent was not taken for inclusion in the select committee proposed by AAP leader Raghav Chaddha on the Delhi Services Bill on Monday have been referred to standing committee on privileges of the Upper House.

BJD Rajya Sabha MP Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, a member of the privilege committee, said that the panel will meet in a day or two where a decision will be taken on serving notice to the member who had moved the resolution for referring the Bill to the select committee. He said that if necessary the signatures will be sent to experts for matching.

Patra told this paper that at the time when resolutions were moved in the House before passing stage, he came to know that his name was mentioned in a resolution moved by AAP member Raghav Chadha. Stating that his name cannot be included in the resolution without his consent, Patra said he brought this to the notice of the deputy chairman Harivansh through a point of order under rule 72, subsection 2 of rules of procedures of Rajya Sabha. The deputy chairman has announced a probe into the complaints.

