Home States Odisha

Rice supply halted, mid-day meal scheme hit in Odisha's Naugaon block

However, the arrangement was stopped after people reportedly refused to provide the foodgrain for free for a long period of time.

Published: 09th August 2023 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Rice supply halted

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Lack of rice supply has hit the mid-day meal (MDM) scheme in many schools of Naugaon block since the last around two months. In the absence of rice, teachers are providing dry food including biscuits to students in place of the noon meals. Some schools tried to run the MDM scheme by borrowing rice from locals.

However, the arrangement was stopped after people reportedly refused to provide the food grain for free for a long period of time. There are 80 primary and high schools in Naugaon block. Nearly 150 quintal of rice is required to prepare the noon meals for around 4,000 students per month.

Sources said the supply of rice to Naugaon was stopped from June 19. Despite frequent reminders from the affected schools, the block education office is yet to resume rice supply. Headmaster of government high school at Bachhalo Pramod Kishore Chaini said a total of 161 students are enrolled in the school.

“As the rice supply was stopped, we were forced to borrow nearly 2.50 quintal of rice. However, after locals expressed reluctance to give rice, we are giving biscuits and bread to students in lunch,” he claimed.
Sources said absence of rice stock coupled with sky-rocketing prices of vegetables has forced many schools to stop the MDM scheme for at least two to three days in a week.

Contacted, block education officer (BEO) of Naugaon Manorama Rout admitted that lack of supply of rice has affected the noon meal scheme in schools. “Though higher authorities have been informed about the situation, rice is yet to be supplied to the block,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rice supply MDM scheme
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp