Rice supply halted, mid-day meal scheme hit in Odisha's Naugaon block

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Lack of rice supply has hit the mid-day meal (MDM) scheme in many schools of Naugaon block since the last around two months. In the absence of rice, teachers are providing dry food including biscuits to students in place of the noon meals. Some schools tried to run the MDM scheme by borrowing rice from locals.

However, the arrangement was stopped after people reportedly refused to provide the food grain for free for a long period of time. There are 80 primary and high schools in Naugaon block. Nearly 150 quintal of rice is required to prepare the noon meals for around 4,000 students per month.

Sources said the supply of rice to Naugaon was stopped from June 19. Despite frequent reminders from the affected schools, the block education office is yet to resume rice supply. Headmaster of government high school at Bachhalo Pramod Kishore Chaini said a total of 161 students are enrolled in the school.

“As the rice supply was stopped, we were forced to borrow nearly 2.50 quintal of rice. However, after locals expressed reluctance to give rice, we are giving biscuits and bread to students in lunch,” he claimed.

Sources said absence of rice stock coupled with sky-rocketing prices of vegetables has forced many schools to stop the MDM scheme for at least two to three days in a week.

Contacted, block education officer (BEO) of Naugaon Manorama Rout admitted that lack of supply of rice has affected the noon meal scheme in schools. “Though higher authorities have been informed about the situation, rice is yet to be supplied to the block,” she added.

