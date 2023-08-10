By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Five months after he joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), former chief minister Giridhar Gamang, along with his wife Hema and son Sishir -is on his way back home, to Congress.

Sishir met Odisha in charge of Congress A Chellakumar in New Delhi on Wednesday. Sishir told The New Indian Express his family wishes to return to Congress and had a discussion with Chellakumar. The discussion apparently ended on a positive note.

The joining ceremony will be held in the third week of the month at New Delhi where senior leaders from Congress are likely to be present.

The Gamang family had quit BJP and joined BRS at Hyderabad in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on January 27. However, with the BRS undecided over its electoral plans in Odisha, Sishir said his family now wants to return to Congress. The BRS had planned the launch of its state unit at a rally in the state capital in the presence of senior leaders of the party from Telangana.

Ghar Wapsi for Gamang and family

But even after five months, the membership drive of BRS is yet to be launched. Besides, the office-bearers have also not been announced yet.

Gamang senior had last contested from the Koraput Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 elections on a Congress ticket and lost to Jhina Hikaka of the BJD. A nine-time MP from the seat between 1972 and 2004, he had quit Congress in 2015 and joined BJP along with his son. The father-son duo then quit BJP on January 25 and joined BRS two days later.

BHUBANESWAR: Five months after he joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), former chief minister Giridhar Gamang, along with his wife Hema and son Sishir -is on his way back home, to Congress. Sishir met Odisha in charge of Congress A Chellakumar in New Delhi on Wednesday. Sishir told The New Indian Express his family wishes to return to Congress and had a discussion with Chellakumar. The discussion apparently ended on a positive note. The joining ceremony will be held in the third week of the month at New Delhi where senior leaders from Congress are likely to be present. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Gamang family had quit BJP and joined BRS at Hyderabad in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on January 27. However, with the BRS undecided over its electoral plans in Odisha, Sishir said his family now wants to return to Congress. The BRS had planned the launch of its state unit at a rally in the state capital in the presence of senior leaders of the party from Telangana. Ghar Wapsi for Gamang and family But even after five months, the membership drive of BRS is yet to be launched. Besides, the office-bearers have also not been announced yet. Gamang senior had last contested from the Koraput Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 elections on a Congress ticket and lost to Jhina Hikaka of the BJD. A nine-time MP from the seat between 1972 and 2004, he had quit Congress in 2015 and joined BJP along with his son. The father-son duo then quit BJP on January 25 and joined BRS two days later.