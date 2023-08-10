Home States Odisha

Phiringia limping back to normalcy; 21 held so far, hunt on for prime accused

Property worth lakhs of rupees has been destroyed in Phiringia police station due to arson with a violent mob taking away 200 bikes from the police station that was seized in different cases.

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: The number of arrests in the Phiringia police station arson case rose to 21 after two siblings were apprehended from Gadarangia village in Kandhamal’s Tikabali on Wednesday. The accused duo is Chandrasekhar Behera and Bighneswar Behera. Earlier, 19 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in torching and vandalising Phiringia police station on August 5. 

Addressing media persons, Kandhamal SP Suvendu Kumar Patra said the prime accused in the case is yet to be arrested and a search is underway to nab him. Police have registered cases against 80 people under various sections of the IPC along with the Arms Act, and Destruction of Public Property Act.

Property worth lakhs of rupees has been destroyed in Phiringia police station due to arson. The violent mob took away 200 bikes from the police station that were seized in different cases. Besides, four cars and over 10 bikes were burnt during the violence, he informed.

The mob also either torched or took away over 10 tonnes of seized ganja from the police station. Some people also fired from country-made guns during the violence. 

The SP further said more than 10 platoons of forces are currently deployed in Phiringia. The injured Police officials are undergoing treatment in Bhubaneswar. DSP Kamalakanta Panda has been made the investigating officer of the case and Ramesh Kumar Pradhan has joined as the new IIC of Phiringia police station.

Reviewing the situation, Southern Range IG Satyabrata Bhoi said following the incident, Phiringia IIC Tapan Kumar Nahaka was transferred to the district police headquarters for his alleged involvement in ganja trading. Besides, home guards Prashant Patra and Rabi Digal have been relieved from work over the same allegation.

Meanwhile, normalcy is gradually returning to Phiringia after the administration lifted prohibitory orders under section 144. All business establishments and markets are now functioning as usual. 

