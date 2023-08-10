Priority is protection of Similipal Tiger Reserve, says DGP 

Sukanta Kumar Sahu By

Express News Service

BARIPADA: To check rampant illegal mining and timber smuggling that directly impact Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), Mayurbhanj police is going all out in its efforts so that illegal practices are stopped in fringe villages, said director general of police (DGP) Sunil Kumar Bansal here on Wednesday.

Asked about poor security that encourages smuggling and illegal mining, the DGP said the priority is to protect animals and the STR. "As many as three platoon police forces were engaged in STR for combing operation. Besides, police personnel of different police stations are doing their best to restrict the entry of illegal firearms into the STR after a forester and a forest guard were killed by armed poachers," said the DGP, speaking to TNIE.

"De-weaponisation under 'Clean Up Similipal' has been a success with more than 165 country-made guns seized and more than 40 cases registered under 25 Arms Act. The combing operation will continue for all times to come," he said appreciating the help of the Mayurbhanj police and the support of the local community. Earlier, the DGP reviewed the measures taken for the protection of STR and laid emphasis on checking the entry of guns and firearms into the reserve forest area.

The DGP asked police and forest forces to remain in extreme alertness to ensure firearms do not enter the TR, said regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) and field director of STR Praksh Chand Gogineni. "Strengthening intelligence network and coordination of police and forest department is paramount in saving the tiger reserve and this was the DGP's thrust," Gogineni added.

Eastern Range IG, Balasore, Himanshu Lal said that after two front-line security personnel of STR were killed during patrolling in the month of May and June, police launched a special operation under all 14 police stations adjoining the STR. "Intelligence system was strengthened. Continued raids and search operations resulted in the seizure of a huge number of illegal arms, arms-making units, wildlife articles and cash," Lal said.

Later, minister of School and Mass Education Sudam Marndi and the DGP inaugurated the staff quarters at Baripada Police Reserve in the presence of Lal and mayurbhanj SP B Gangadhar. ADG Police Sanjay Kumar and Mayurbhanj collector Vineet Bhardwaj were also present.

BARIPADA: To check rampant illegal mining and timber smuggling that directly impact Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), Mayurbhanj police is going all out in its efforts so that illegal practices are stopped in fringe villages, said director general of police (DGP) Sunil Kumar Bansal here on Wednesday. Asked about poor security that encourages smuggling and illegal mining, the DGP said the priority is to protect animals and the STR. "As many as three platoon police forces were engaged in STR for combing operation. Besides, police personnel of different police stations are doing their best to restrict the entry of illegal firearms into the STR after a forester and a forest guard were killed by armed poachers," said the DGP, speaking to TNIE. "De-weaponisation under 'Clean Up Similipal' has been a success with more than 165 country-made guns seized and more than 40 cases registered under 25 Arms Act. The combing operation will continue for all times to come," he said appreciating the help of the Mayurbhanj police and the support of the local community. Earlier, the DGP reviewed the measures taken for the protection of STR and laid emphasis on checking the entry of guns and firearms into the reserve forest area. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The DGP asked police and forest forces to remain in extreme alertness to ensure firearms do not enter the TR, said regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) and field director of STR Praksh Chand Gogineni. "Strengthening intelligence network and coordination of police and forest department is paramount in saving the tiger reserve and this was the DGP's thrust," Gogineni added. Eastern Range IG, Balasore, Himanshu Lal said that after two front-line security personnel of STR were killed during patrolling in the month of May and June, police launched a special operation under all 14 police stations adjoining the STR. "Intelligence system was strengthened. Continued raids and search operations resulted in the seizure of a huge number of illegal arms, arms-making units, wildlife articles and cash," Lal said. Later, minister of School and Mass Education Sudam Marndi and the DGP inaugurated the staff quarters at Baripada Police Reserve in the presence of Lal and mayurbhanj SP B Gangadhar. ADG Police Sanjay Kumar and Mayurbhanj collector Vineet Bhardwaj were also present.