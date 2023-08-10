Tribals in Odisha take to streets on Indigenous People Day 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/MALKANGIRI/JEYPORE : The Special Development Council (SDC), Baripada in Mayurbhanj district celebrated Indigenous People Day on Wednesday. Attending the event here, Minister of School and Mass Education, Sudam Marndi, expressed his love for the art, culture and tradition of tribals. He also highlighted the schemes implemented by the state government for the development of tribals. Ex-Rajya Sabha member and chairperson of SC and ST Development, Government of Odisha Sarojini Hembram said that the livelihood schemes have contributed to the economic growth of tribal people.

Former deputy speaker Sananda Marandi, SDC chairman Debasish Marandi along with some tribal leaders from different parts of the district attended the event.

In Malkangiri, thousands of tribal people under the aegis of Zilla Aadivasi Sangha and other tribal organisations on Wednesday took out a massive rally carrying their traditional weapons to mark the day here. Besides dancing, the tribal activists raised slogans condemning Manipur violence and also in support of their demands.

Massive rallies were taken out by different tribal communities of the undivided Koraput district to mark the day. Wearing traditional costumes, around 5,000 tribals of Saura, Bhumia, Penthia, Halwa, Bhatra, Konda Dora, Durua, Porja, Kondh, Amanatya, Gond and Sabar communities danced on the roads of Jeypore carrying their weapons.

They demanded Constitutional rights to Scheduled Tribes, safeguarding liberty of aboriginals, protection of lands from mining and forest mafia, and proper infrastructure development in tribal areas. “The idea behind celebrating the day is to get united and protect our rights,” said Damburu Gadba, a tribal.

BARIPADA/MALKANGIRI/JEYPORE : The Special Development Council (SDC), Baripada in Mayurbhanj district celebrated Indigenous People Day on Wednesday. Attending the event here, Minister of School and Mass Education, Sudam Marndi, expressed his love for the art, culture and tradition of tribals. He also highlighted the schemes implemented by the state government for the development of tribals. Ex-Rajya Sabha member and chairperson of SC and ST Development, Government of Odisha Sarojini Hembram said that the livelihood schemes have contributed to the economic growth of tribal people. Former deputy speaker Sananda Marandi, SDC chairman Debasish Marandi along with some tribal leaders from different parts of the district attended the event. In Malkangiri, thousands of tribal people under the aegis of Zilla Aadivasi Sangha and other tribal organisations on Wednesday took out a massive rally carrying their traditional weapons to mark the day here. Besides dancing, the tribal activists raised slogans condemning Manipur violence and also in support of their demands.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Massive rallies were taken out by different tribal communities of the undivided Koraput district to mark the day. Wearing traditional costumes, around 5,000 tribals of Saura, Bhumia, Penthia, Halwa, Bhatra, Konda Dora, Durua, Porja, Kondh, Amanatya, Gond and Sabar communities danced on the roads of Jeypore carrying their weapons. They demanded Constitutional rights to Scheduled Tribes, safeguarding liberty of aboriginals, protection of lands from mining and forest mafia, and proper infrastructure development in tribal areas. “The idea behind celebrating the day is to get united and protect our rights,” said Damburu Gadba, a tribal.