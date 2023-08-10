Home States Odisha

Writers’ concern over vanishing tribal languages

The All India Tribal Writers’ Meet which began at Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan on Wednesday, attracted around 70 tribal writers from different parts of the country.

Published: 10th August 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Language debate, Language coalition

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Close to 40 per cent of the world’s 7,000 languages including dialects spoken by indigenous people groups have already disappeared and several of them are on the verge of getting extinct, opined experts.

“The world is facing the danger of losing its languages several of which are already listed as endangered and loss of languages equates to loss of culture,” said K Sreenivasarao, secretary of the Sahitya Akademi, while addressing the inaugural program of the two-day All India Tribal Writers’ Meet which began at Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) here on Wednesday.

The two-day conference, which has attracted around 70 tribal writers from different parts of the country, has been organised by the Sahitya Akademi in collaboration with the Centre for Preservation, Propagation and Restoration of Ancient Culture and Heritage of India (PPRACHIN), the conservation arm of SOA to mark the International Day of World’s Indigenous People celebrated on August 9.

The event, inaugurated by poet Haladhar Nag was attended by eminent scholars and writers Jagannath Das, Gourahari Das, Chaitanya Prasad Majhi and head of PPRACHIN Gayatribala Panda. Eminent linguist Debi Prasanna Patnaik was also present. Vice-Chancellor of SOA Pradipta Kumar Nanda presided over the programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
triballanguagePPRACHINAll India Tribal Writers’ Meet
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp