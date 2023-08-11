Aska bandh over Odisha's Rushikulya district demand peaceful

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The dawn-to-dusk bandh at Aska on Thursday by residents demanding a separate ‘Rushikulya’ district in Ganjam district passed off peacefully. Aska residents led by advocates under the banner of Milita Kriyanusthan Committee, observed the 12-hour bandh from 6 am in the morning. Sources said, private and government schools, colleges, offices, shops, commercial establishments and marketplaces, banks, courts and several other institutions remained closed on the day.

The protesters said, “We have been demanding a separate district since 1993 but nothing is being done by the Odisha government. We have staged protests several times in the past. Despite running from pillar to post, the district administration too did not pay any heed.” We will intensify the protest keeping in mind the upcoming 2024 elections, they said.

Supporting the agitation, retired bureaucrat Balakrushna Panda said it is high time the district is bifurcated. The area is large and the division would benefit locals. “The demand for ‘Rushikulya’ district comprising eight blocks Aska, Dharakote, Sheragada, Sanakhemundi, Kabisuryanagar, Beguniapada, Polsara and Hinjilicut is justified.”

While there are more than 15 lakh residents in these blocks of Ganjam district, these are over 50 kms away from the district headquarters at Chatrapur, said Panda, adding, a Berhampur district is also needed comprising areas of Berhampur sub-division in order to facilitate public.

