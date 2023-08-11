Big relief to cyber fraud victims as Odisha police set to work out no-FIR refund

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In what could be a piece of good news, victims of online financial frauds may be able to get refunds from banks without much legal hassle. The Commissionerate Police has decided to work out a mechanism under which complainants may not have to go through the process of registering an FIR for minor cyber offences.

With a surge in online financial frauds, the police are faced with a soaring volume of complaints but registration of petty cases is not always feasible. In such instances, victims do not get FIR copies which are mandatory for seeking a refund from banks.

The matter was taken up at the annual state-level security committee meeting here on Thursday. Senior police officers pointed out that registration of every case of online financial fraud is not feasible which is why an alternative mechanism must be devised for facilitating refunds.

“Since money transfer takes place between two accounts, banks seek FIR copies to consider a refund. However, it is not possible to register a case in every minor offence which poses a hurdle,” said a senior police officer.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarsi said a proposal will be worked out and presented to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) so that victims easily get back their money. In cases where complaints are lodged with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, accounts of the fraudsters are blocked. However, for refund, the banks seek an FIR from the victims.

“To simplify the process, a mechanism will be evolved to ensure easy facilitation of refund. We will soon devise a proposal under which victims of minor cases will not have to submit FIR copies. It will be presented to the RBI,” Priyadarsi said. Sources said police is mulling to suggest RBI to consider refund basing on complaint numbers registered on the portal or any other police document - and not solely by FIR copies.

After the launch of National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal in 2021, a helpline 1930 was set up in Odisha to report financial cyber crimes over voice call. The helpline managed by the Crime Branch succeeded in refunding over Rs 1.56 crore fraudulently collected from the victims last year alone. Similarly, police managed to prevent fraud of more than Rs 3.94 crore by blocking the bank accounts of the frauds.

The meeting held at RBI office was chaired by additional chief secretary, home department Deoranjan Kumar Singh, DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) IG Jai Narayan Pankaj among others.

For victims’ convenience

Police to come up with a plan to ensure easy refund to victims

CB got back over Rs 1.56 crore swindled from victims last year

Fraud of over Rs 3.94 crore prevented by the agency

