First mayor of Cuttack Nibedita Pradhan passes away

A close associate of former minister Samir Dey, Nibedita was a popular leader and held several responsible posts of Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha both at state and national level.

Published: 11th August 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack’s first mayor and senior BJP leader Nibedita Pradhan passed away on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. She was 60. Nibedita, who was suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes, was being treated at Srusti Hospital for a chronic kidney-related disease. However, she breathed her last at 5 pm.

She was elected as a BJP MLA from Cuttack Sadar Constituency from 2000 to 2004. In 2004, she was elected as the mayor of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and served the full term till 2009. A former member of the Orissa High Court Bar Association, she was also a legal advisor of the Orissa Legal Aid Council and a legal retainer of different banks.

A close associate of former minister Samir Dey, Nibedita was a popular leader and held several responsible posts of Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha both at state and national level.A pall of gloom descended on the political circle following the death of the popular leader. Cutting across party lines, several political leaders reached the hospital to pay their last respect to Nibedita. Her mortal remains were taken to her residence at Mahatab Road and her last rites were conducted at Khannagar.

