Massive facelift for Vedvyas on cards

ROURKELA: Vedvyas temple complex, a prominent religious tourism destination of Rourkela, is all set to get a massive facelift with the Sundargarh administration preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for holistic development of the shrine.

The move comes in the backdrop of 5T secretary VK Pandian's visit in January this year. During interaction with the stakeholders, Pandian had promised to develop the temple site. After his visit, the administration tasked an empanelled agency to prepare a DPR in this regard. Sources said the Chandrasekhar and Balukeshwar temples will undergo expansion.

A few other temples will be shifted and some new ones constructed. The temple site will be secured with perimeter walls and equipped with all basic amenities for tourists, facilities for performing rituals and congregation. The DPR also envisages to give the site an aesthetic look with beautification and illumination besides the construction of a new building of the Vedvyas Trust Board (VTB).

The temple complex is located on the bank of Brahmani river which forms near the site on the confluence of Sankh and Koel rivers and a small rivulet. It is one of the most sought-after destinations for tourists and devotees from across Odisha and neighbouring Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

Sundargarh collector and ex-officio chairman of VTB Parag Harshad Gavali said the administration is in the process of finalising the DPR for consideration of the government. The estimated cost for temple development will be over Rs 30 crore.

Additionally, technical feasibility assessment is underway for the proposed suspension bridge over the Brahmani river to enable easy and direct access to the site. The tentative combined cost may go beyond `50 crore. Superintending engineer of Roads and Buildings division Manoj Mahananda said the length of the proposed suspension bridge at Vedvyas is going to be around 350 metre. On getting the technical feasibility report from the consultant firm, the DPR will be prepared. The bridge is likely to cost `15-`20 crore.

