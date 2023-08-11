Home States Odisha

Odisha Coal and Power Limited posts Rs 800 crore profit in 2022-23

OCPL has been rated as a 5-star mine consecutively for the second time and the Ministry of Coal (MoC) has recognised it as a model mine of the eastern region.

In view of the surging demand, the railways is making plans to transport coal from the mines.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Coal and Power Limited (OCPL) has produced eight million tonne of coal with consistent quality and earned a profit of about Rs 800 crore in 2022-2023. The only coal mining company of the state government in a statement said, six million tonne of good quality coal has been used by Unit-III and IV of Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC). The plant load factor (PLF) has increased substantially because of the consistent and uninterrupted supply of coal during the last financial year.

“OCPL has also supplied coal to power plants of nearby areas and other states during the coal crisis in the country. OPGC could supply uninterrupted power to the grid during last summer season because of continuous supply of coal from Manoharpur coal mines,” it said.

OCPL has been rated as a 5-star mine consecutively for the second time and the Ministry of Coal (MoC) has recognised it as a model mine of the eastern region. With about 108 direct and 400 indirect employees, OCPL has undertaken various CSR activities in the state for the development of underprivileged people living in remote areas.

“OCPL aims to acquire more coal mines in the state and plans to enhance the coal production so that it can cater to the coal requirement of industries,” added the statement.

