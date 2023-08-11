'Odisha pioneer in land record digitisation', says CM Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that Odisha has become one of the pioneers in the modernisation of land records after the implementation of the 5T charter by adhering to the principles of ‘Mo Sarkar’.

Naveen was attending a function organised at the convention centre of the Lok Seva Bhawan to felicitate 19 districts for excellent performance in the computerisation of land records. Addressing the gathering, he said that coming to government office has become a matter of choice rather than compulsion. Chronic land issues are being sorted out through a revenue taskforce, he added.

The chief minister further informed that people can access various public services through e-governance applications anytime, anywhere. “It is important to start a plan but it is more important to take it to the saturation point,” he said adding, the state government believes in taking all plans to a logical conclusion.

Dedicating this achievement to all the 4.5 crore people of Odisha, he said their wishes and aspirations have always been his priority.

