Orissa High Court quashes PIL on Barabati Palace

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL challenging conversion of Barabati Palace on the premises of Barabati Stadium into a Mission Shakti Market Complex by the state government. Pradip Patnaik, a city-based social activist filed the petition seeking intervention against use of Barabati Palace for purposes other than development of sports. Initially, on July 28, the court had issued an interim order restraining the authorities from going ahead with the tender process till the petition is taken up next.

However, the division bench of Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho said, “We do not find that the petitioner has anything to say about the policy of the government to utilise a land which has been directed to be taken over by it also for commercial purpose. That apart as we look into the history of the utilisation of the land, it shows it was never exclusively utilised for sporting activities.”

According to records, Odisha Olympic Association (OOA) had rented out Barabati Palace for marriage and other social functions from 1999-2000 till 2017. The bench noted that the space is not a part of Barabati Stadium and observed, “We do not find the concern of the petitioner has any importance or that the purpose for which the Cuttack collector is using the plot can be diverted for other purposes”.

The portion of the Cuttack collector’s reply to the PIL cited by the bench stated that the objective behind the Mission Shakti Market Complex project “is not to earn revenue but to ensure empowerment of women SHGs of the district and to market their products throughout the year which will develop their livelihood”.

“We do not find any merit in the PIL”, the bench said dismissing the petition with a further direction that “the space shall be utilised in such a manner that should not create any disruption of traffic flow or movement of pedestrians on the road outside the space”.

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL challenging conversion of Barabati Palace on the premises of Barabati Stadium into a Mission Shakti Market Complex by the state government. Pradip Patnaik, a city-based social activist filed the petition seeking intervention against use of Barabati Palace for purposes other than development of sports. Initially, on July 28, the court had issued an interim order restraining the authorities from going ahead with the tender process till the petition is taken up next. However, the division bench of Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho said, “We do not find that the petitioner has anything to say about the policy of the government to utilise a land which has been directed to be taken over by it also for commercial purpose. That apart as we look into the history of the utilisation of the land, it shows it was never exclusively utilised for sporting activities.” According to records, Odisha Olympic Association (OOA) had rented out Barabati Palace for marriage and other social functions from 1999-2000 till 2017. The bench noted that the space is not a part of Barabati Stadium and observed, “We do not find the concern of the petitioner has any importance or that the purpose for which the Cuttack collector is using the plot can be diverted for other purposes”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The portion of the Cuttack collector’s reply to the PIL cited by the bench stated that the objective behind the Mission Shakti Market Complex project “is not to earn revenue but to ensure empowerment of women SHGs of the district and to market their products throughout the year which will develop their livelihood”. “We do not find any merit in the PIL”, the bench said dismissing the petition with a further direction that “the space shall be utilised in such a manner that should not create any disruption of traffic flow or movement of pedestrians on the road outside the space”.