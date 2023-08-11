Home States Odisha

RIs stage stir seeking action on stone mafia in Odisha

If no action is taken against Sahu, the association will intensify the protest, Mishra threatened.
 

Published: 11th August 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

protest, strike

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

BARPADA:  Revenue inspectors (RIs) of Udala, Khunta and Gopabandhu Nagar in Kaptipada sub-division of Mayurbhanj district staged a protest in front of their respective tehsil offices on Thursday protesting the attack on an RI by the stone mafia a few days back.

The agitating RIs alleged that police are yet to arrest the main accused involved in the attack on Khunta RI Dayanidhi Rout during a raid on an illegal stone quarry on the foothills of Similipal biosphere reserve. While prime accused Saroj Kumar Sahu is roaming freely, Khunta police is not taking action against him, they claimed.

President of Odisha State Revenue Field Officers’ Association, Mayurbhanj unit Pravat Kumar Mishra said police arrested three associates of Sahu but are yet to nab the prime accused who is operating the illegal stone quarry in the protected areas of Similipal. If no action is taken against Sahu, the association will intensify the protest, Mishra threatened.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
revenue inspectors protest stone mafia
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp