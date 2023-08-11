Home States Odisha

Sorcerer fails to treat sick woman in Odisha, shot at

A sorcerer was reportedly shot at after he failed to treat a man’s ailing wife at Bisanpur village within Krishnanadapur police limits here on Wednesday night.  

Published: 11th August 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Shot Dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:   A sorcerer was reportedly shot at after he failed to treat a man’s ailing wife at Bisanpur village within Krishnanadapur police limits here on Wednesday night.   

The victim, Muzafar Khan, sustained grievous injuries after being fire upon by accused Babu Mechanic. Babu is an associate of SK Okiol, the man who had approached Khan to treat his ailing wife. 

Sources said the ‘sorcerer’ treated the woman, who was suffering from some disease, but failed in his attempt. On Wednesday night, Okiol and Babu met Khan again at Kolota on Mahanadi river embankment and insisted him to treat the woman. When Khan refused, a heated exchange of words ensued. An enraged Babu opened fire at him.

Soon after the incident, Babu fled but local police arrested Okiol. A grievously-injured Khan has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. Krishnanadapur IIC Susant Sahoo said Khan’s refusal to treat Okiol’s wife led to the firing. Okiol was produced in court and efforts are underway to nab main accused Babu. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sorcerer Shot dead
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp