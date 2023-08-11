Sorcerer fails to treat sick woman in Odisha, shot at

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A sorcerer was reportedly shot at after he failed to treat a man’s ailing wife at Bisanpur village within Krishnanadapur police limits here on Wednesday night.

The victim, Muzafar Khan, sustained grievous injuries after being fire upon by accused Babu Mechanic. Babu is an associate of SK Okiol, the man who had approached Khan to treat his ailing wife.

Sources said the ‘sorcerer’ treated the woman, who was suffering from some disease, but failed in his attempt. On Wednesday night, Okiol and Babu met Khan again at Kolota on Mahanadi river embankment and insisted him to treat the woman. When Khan refused, a heated exchange of words ensued. An enraged Babu opened fire at him.

Soon after the incident, Babu fled but local police arrested Okiol. A grievously-injured Khan has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. Krishnanadapur IIC Susant Sahoo said Khan’s refusal to treat Okiol’s wife led to the firing. Okiol was produced in court and efforts are underway to nab main accused Babu.

JAGATSINGHPUR: A sorcerer was reportedly shot at after he failed to treat a man’s ailing wife at Bisanpur village within Krishnanadapur police limits here on Wednesday night. The victim, Muzafar Khan, sustained grievous injuries after being fire upon by accused Babu Mechanic. Babu is an associate of SK Okiol, the man who had approached Khan to treat his ailing wife. Sources said the ‘sorcerer’ treated the woman, who was suffering from some disease, but failed in his attempt. On Wednesday night, Okiol and Babu met Khan again at Kolota on Mahanadi river embankment and insisted him to treat the woman. When Khan refused, a heated exchange of words ensued. An enraged Babu opened fire at him.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Soon after the incident, Babu fled but local police arrested Okiol. A grievously-injured Khan has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. Krishnanadapur IIC Susant Sahoo said Khan’s refusal to treat Okiol’s wife led to the firing. Okiol was produced in court and efforts are underway to nab main accused Babu.