Home States Odisha

Students of private, non-aided schools to get free textbooks: Odisha CM 

Students of classes I to VIII will be provided free textbooks under the scheme from the 2024-25 academic year.

Published: 11th August 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Students of a government school after collecting their free textbooks | For representative purpose | File | Ashwin Prasath

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved a proposal to provide free textbooks to the students of all private and non-aided Odia medium schools across the state. The state exchequer will bear an expense of Rs 9.43 crore per year for the implementation of the scheme.

According to a release issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO), the scheme for providing free textbooks, taken up under the 5T initiative of the state government will benefit lakhs of students of around 3,620 private and non-aided Odia medium schools. Students of classes I to VIII will be provided free textbooks under the scheme from the 2024-25 academic year. 

The scheme has been launched to facilitate better studies for students of private Odia medium schools who have been performing well in the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination and also demonstrating their skills in various fields.

The state government has been providing free textbooks to students of all government schools in Odisha as well as Odia students residing in other states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, the release added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik free textbooks
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp