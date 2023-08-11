Students of private, non-aided schools to get free textbooks: Odisha CM 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved a proposal to provide free textbooks to the students of all private and non-aided Odia medium schools across the state. The state exchequer will bear an expense of Rs 9.43 crore per year for the implementation of the scheme.

According to a release issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO), the scheme for providing free textbooks, taken up under the 5T initiative of the state government will benefit lakhs of students of around 3,620 private and non-aided Odia medium schools. Students of classes I to VIII will be provided free textbooks under the scheme from the 2024-25 academic year.

The scheme has been launched to facilitate better studies for students of private Odia medium schools who have been performing well in the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination and also demonstrating their skills in various fields.

The state government has been providing free textbooks to students of all government schools in Odisha as well as Odia students residing in other states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, the release added.

